Coach collaborates with Snap to create high-tech Coach x Snapchat holiday pin

Luxury leather goods retailer Coach is partnering with Snap to create custom Coach x Snapchat pins. The collection, available throughout the holidays, features three metal pins featuring Snapcodes that unlocks a secret Coach game.

A limited number of pins are available at select Coach stores in the U.S. Customers who wish to win a pin will need to take the “Which Coach Mascot are you?” quiz on Snapchat. Upon completion, customers are presented with a pin featuring Rexy or one of her signature Coach mascots.

Once users receive a Coach x Snapchat pin, they can scan it to unlock an arcade game based on the retailer’s holiday video campaign by taking a picture of the pin in Snapchat. Although there are three different pins, they all appear to unlock the same features.

The pins are the first accessory for Snap since it launched Spectacles in 2016. While initial sales of the Spectacles were strong, with users waiting in lines up to five hours to snag a pair, the glasses lost momentum soon after. In November, Snap announced that it lost almost $40 million dollars on Spectacles due to “excess inventory reserves and inventory-purchase commitment cancellation charges,” according to Nasdaq.

Snap’s collaboration with Coach is a huge win after a difficult year. The company witnessed a significant drop in advertising revenue in 2017, with many advertisers opting to spend their marketing dollars on Instagram. Difficulty discovering content, and measuring impact were a common complaint among advertisers. The company is working to regain advertisers by improving data tracking and adding several self-service content development options for developers.

The pins are a significant marketing opportunity for Coach as well. Since the pins are available only in store, they should drive in-store traffic to the retailer during the cutthroat holiday shopping season. Retail traffic generated from Snapchat marketing campaigns result in significantly higher in-store sales.

The limited-edition pins aren’t the luxury retailer’s first foray into the tech world. Coach manufactures a line of playful bands for the Apple Watch as well as leather goods for iPhone.