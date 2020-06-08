It’s little wonder the Samsung Galaxy S10 range has proved so popular since its release in spring 2019. Comprising three models, the Galaxy S10 range boasts a hole-punch display, powerful new hardware, and some outstandingly versatile camera tech.

But like all things in life, it’s not perfect. Whether you’re rocking the Samsung Galaxy S10, the super-sized Galaxy S10 Plus, or the cheaper (but still great) Galaxy S10e, you’re likely to come across some problems and issues that make life with your chosen partner a little harder to handle. But don’t worry, there are solutions to most issues, and we’re here to dig them out so you can stop pulling your hair out. Here are some of the most common Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e problems, and how to fix them.

Problem: Trouble with fingerprint reader

It seems some S10 users have reported issues with the device’s fingerprint reader, according to threads on the XDA Developers forum. Users are receiving error messages asking them to press harder on the reader, with some complaining that it only works around 20% of the time.

Solution:

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem there’s a quick fix for this. Issues with the fingerprint reader were apparently addressed in recent updates, but if you’re still experiencing problems, try removing your screen protector and see if it solves the issue.

You may want to try scanning a few different fingers to see which works best for you. Many users have reported success with a full thumbprint — and make sure you center your thumb on the sensor, rather than scanning it from the side.

It’s also worth unticking the screen sensitivity button, which you’ll find by going to Settings > Display > Touch sensitivity switch.

Alternatively, you may want to return your phone to the manufacturer for a repair or replacement.

Issue: Bluetooth connection disappears while screen is off

A dropped Bluetooth connection can be extremely annoying, especially if it disappears while you’re using Bluetooth headphones or when you’re listening to songs in the car. Unfortunately, a number of S10 users are complaining that their phones are dumping their Bluetooth connections while they’re being used, interrupting songs, podcasts, and phone calls.

Most people are finding that while Bluetooth connects fine initially, it disconnects randomly while the screen is off, only to reconnect again once the phone is woken up.

Solution:

The problem appears to stem from the phone’s app optimization settings putting apps to sleep while the screen is off, regardless of whether it’s being used or not.

If your problem is with a specific app like Spotify, you can turn off optimization just for that app. To do this, head to Settings > Apps, then hit the three dots in the top-right and select Special access > Optimize battery usage. Make sure the drop-down box at the top says All, then scroll down and untick Spotify or whatever app you’re using.

If your problem is with the Bluetooth connection in your car, then go through the above method and untick Bluetooth battery management from the Optimize battery usage list.

Problem: Weak LTE connection

5G may be the new hotness, but 4G is still the best network for most users. Which makes it even more annoying when it doesn’t work. Quite a few users are reporting their Galaxy S10 Plus has a weak 4G connection and is loading webpages and other content extremely slowly, while swapping between 4G and 3G. But it’s not just an issue with the S10 Plus, as users with the Galaxy S10 have reported the issue too.

One common thread seems to be that most of the devices are using Sprint’s network, though one complaint comes from Vodafone in Egypt, so it may not be entirely related to your carrier.

Solution:

Sadly, this issue has been around since the S10’s range was released, and users are still reporting problems despite the release of a software update from Samsung that was meant to solve things. To manually check for any updates, head to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

If the latest updates don’t make a difference, it may be worth speaking to your carrier to see if they can resolve things for you.

Issue: Poor battery life

With considerably larger batteries than previous S range flagships, the new Galaxy S10 range boasts much-improved battery life. However, threads on the XDA Developers forum suggest some users are experiencing battery drain even when they’re not using their phones, with some phones losing 30 percent of their charge when left overnight. This problem mostly affects the Samsung Exynos chip-equipped versions of the S10 range, which is most phones outside of the U.S. While the Exynos chips have traditionally seen worse battery performance than their American counterparts, this problem is far too extreme to be a simple difference between processors.

It seems the problem may well be two problems. The first is an issue with the phone’s proximity sensors, which means the phone’s screen accidentally turns on while in a pocket or bag, increasing load on the battery. The second issue is a bug that prevents the phone’s battery-saving sleep feature from kicking in after the phone has completed a VoIP call on apps like Skype or WhatsApp. This second bug has been confirmed to only be affecting Exynos S10 phones.

Unfortunately, there’s no permanent fix for either bug yet, though there are workarounds for both.

Workarounds:

In order to prevent the proximity sensor bug from affecting you, it’s best to turn off your Always On Display and Lift to Wake. Head to Settings > Lock screen, and untick Always On Display. Then go to Settings > Advanced features > Motions and gestures, and untick Lift to wake.

Fixing the far worse VoIP bug involves nothing as permanent. You have to restart your phone after every VoIP call to clear the bug and allow the deep sleep mode to kick in. Alternatively, you could just avoid such services, but considering it includes voice messages on apps like Facebook Messenger, that could be a little tricky.



Problem: Overheating

Millions of people love Samsung’s phones, but when the S10 range’s family includes one particular — um, shall we say — “firebrand“, people are going to get nervous when their phone starts to warm up. Warm phones aren’t a deal-breaker of course, but quite a few people are finding their phones are getting quite hot during regular use. This issue has been affecting the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and the S10e as well. While some folks are simply finding their phones hot to the touch, the trouble is more severe for others, with some phones just straight-up dying of apparent heatstroke.

Solution:

Unfortunately, there seems to be no consumer-level fix. Contact Samsung or your carrier and arrange for a replacement or repair.

