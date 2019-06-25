Digital Trends
Mobile

Common OnePlus 7 Pro problems, and how to fix them

Having problems with your OnePlus 7 Pro? Check out these workarounds and fixes

Simon Hill
By
oneplus 7 pro
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The OnePlus 7 Pro is a wonderful smartphone with bags of power and a truly stunning display, but it’s a lot more expensive than previous OnePlus releases. When you’re paying top dollar for a phone, you’re entitled to expect near perfect performance, but sadly, that’s a rarity. We’ve dug around and compiled a list of common OnePlus 7 Pro problems, with advice on how to work around or fix them.

If you’re still getting to grips with your OnePlus 7 Pro, then check out the key settings we recommend changing and consider getting yourself a decent case and screen protector.

Problem: Ghost touches on the screen

We reported on this OnePlus 7 Pro touchscreen issue, which has prompted several large threads at the OnePlus forum. People are suffering from phantom touches on the touchscreen which they aren’t responsible for. The problem seems to be random and most often happens on the top portion of the screen. Apparently, the CPU-Z app is a good way to test for the problem, as it seems to trigger consistent ghost touches, but they are happening intermittently for sufferers in a variety of apps.

Workarounds:

  • Some people report that the ghost touches dry up if you toggle NFC off in the Quick Settings.

Possible fix:

  • Some people are suggesting that the issue is fixed or reduced in the latest official Oxygen OS build. However, this is disputed, and others are apparently still suffering from ghost touches after updating.

Issue: Battery drain and overheating

Even though the OnePlus 7 Pro has a big, 4,000mAh battery, we haven’t been impressed by its stamina. With battery life and overheating, much depends on how you use your phone. You have to accept that long gaming sessions with graphically intensive games are going to use up a lot of power and generate a lot of heat. People are discussing their experiences in this OnePlus forum thread, and not everyone is happy.

Workarounds:

  • Start with our general guide on how to save battery life on your smartphone for some ideas.
  • The display is going to be your big power drain, so consider heading into Settings > Display and drop the screen timeout in Sleep, set Ambient Display off or to only come on when you tap the screen, and consider dropping the screen resolution and refresh rate.
  • Consider picking up one of our favorite portable chargers to top your OnePlus 7 Pro up when you need to.
  • Take a look in Settings > Battery > View Detailed Usage and look for a problem app that’s draining too much power.
  • Make sure that you uninstall any apps or games that you aren’t using.
  • Go to Settings > Battery > Battery Saver and configure when you want it to turn on.

Glitch: Incoming calls and texts not working on Verizon

There are threads at Reddit and the XDA Developers forum concerning incoming calls and text messages failing to come through at all or dropping instantly on pick up for people using the OnePlus 7 Pro on Verizon. Outgoing calls and texts seem to work just fine. Luckily, this should be easy to sort out.

Possible fixes:

  • If you’ve just taken your old SIM card and put it into your new OnePlus 7 Pro, then you should go to the Verizon website and sign in to your account. You need to go to My Verizon > My Device > Activate or Switch Device > Activate On an Existing Line and then follow the instructions to register your OnePlus 7 Pro.
  • Alternatively, you can phone Verizon up and tell them you want to add a CDMA-less device to your account. When they add CDMA-less to your account, you may have to reboot your phone to get it working.
  • You should also make sure that HD Voice is turned on. It should be free and you can get it by calling up and asking, or add it yourself via your Verizon account in My Verizon > Products & Apps > Get Products > HD Voice > Get it now > choose your OnePlus 7 Pro > Confirm Purchase > OK.

Annoyance: Auto-brightness not working well

A few people in the OnePlus forum and at XDA Developers forum are complaining that auto-brightness on the OnePlus 7 Pro isn’t working well. For some people, it seems to flicker and change a little too often and fails to settle on the correct brightness level for the environment right away.

Possible fixes:

  • Go to Settings > Display and toggle on Adaptive brightness, but bear in mind that you may have to adjust it manually for the first wee while to teach it the brightness levels you prefer. It should learn your preferences and improve after a few days.
  • It may also be worth trying the DC dimming option, which you’ll find in Settings > Utilities > OnePlus Laboratory > DC dimming. This can help to reduce flickering at lower brightness levels, though it can impact color accuracy.

Problem: OK, Google not working

We’ve seen threads at the OnePlus forum and the XDA Developers forum about the “OK, Google” voice command either not working at all or only working intermittently on the OnePlus 7 Pro. For some people, it seems random, while others report that it only fails to work when the phone is unlocked. There are a few different potential solutions you can try.

Possible fixes:

  • If you have the Plus Beat app installed, then try uninstalling it and test to see if that resolves your issue.
  • Open the Play Store and find the Google app, then tap Uninstall and uninstall all the updates. Once it’s done, try tapping Update and reboot your OnePlus 7 Pro. Now, set up “OK, Google” again.
  • Some people have had success after a factory reset, though it’s a drastic step to take. If you want to try it, then make sure you back up everything first and then go to Settings > System > Reset Options > Erase all data > Reset Phone > Enter PIN or Password > Next > Erase Everything.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

LG G6: Our First Take
Nokia 4.2 Review
Product Review

The Nokia 4.2’s performance never lets you forget it’s only $189

The Nokia 4.2 has good battery life, uncluttered Android One software that delivers fast updates, and a design and build that doesn’t match its $189 price tag. But performance throws the phone under the bus.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
iphone user guide manual topics page feature
Mobile

Master your newly updated iPhone with the best iOS 13 tips and tricks

The iOS 13 public beta is here. But there's a lot of new and confusing features to dive into in iOS 13. Don't flounder around looking for them -- here's a list of useful iOS 13 tips and tricks to get you started.
Posted By Mark Jansen
amazon drops prices on arlo pro 2 outside security camera kits add 3
Smart Home

Hate messy wires? Check out the best wireless home security cameras

Home security cameras can give you piece of mind, but if they have wires, you are limited in where you can put them. We've rounded up the best battery-operated home security cameras to give you flexibility along with your security.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Erika Rawes
note 9 using camera
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Everything we know

The Samsung Galaxy S10 range isn't exactly old, but Samsung is already working on the next big release. Details about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are making their way online, and we've gathered them all for you.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Andy Boxall
Galaxy S10 Plus
Mobile

We tried all the latest and greatest smartphones to find the best of 2019

Smartphones are perhaps the most important and personal piece of tech on the planet. That’s why it’s important to pick the best phone for your individual needs. Here are the best smartphones you can buy.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 ios 13
Mobile

iOS 13 is here. Here's how to get it on your iPhone or iPod Touch

The iOS 13 public beta has been released, giving you a chance to try out iOS 13's new features. But how do you download Apple's latest software? Here's our guide on how to download the iOS 13 public beta.
Posted By Mark Jansen
apple ios 13 news ios13 stage wwdc19
Mobile

The iOS 13 public beta is here and you can download it now

Apple announced iOS 13 during the keynote presentation at its 2019 Worldwide Developer Conference. This is the next version of its mobile operating system, which will come to an iPhone, iPad, or iPod near you soon.
Posted By Andy Boxall
ipados news
Mobile

Apple's new iPadOS public beta is now available for download

Apple announced the new iPadOS, a new operating system designed specifically for the iPad. It brings a number of new productivity features to the iPad, including the ability to use multiple windows of a single app at a time.
Posted By Christian de Looper
how to turn on dark mode in ios 13 use main
Mobile

iOS 13 dazzles, but Apple turns down the lights with its new Dark Mode

Apple's iOS 13 is introducing a lot of new features to iPhones, but one of the biggest and most coveted additions absolutely has to be Dark Mode. Here's how to turn on Dark Mode in iOS 13, set an automatic timer, and more.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends
Mobile

Researchers sent a fake, unblockable presidential alert to a 50,000-seat stadium

A group of researchers was able to send out fake, unblockable presidential alerts to phones in a 50,000-seat football stadium. The team from the University of Colorado Boulder figured out a way to spoof the alert and send it out.
Posted By Mathew Katz
latest apple ipad 32gb amazon deal 2018
Apple

Apple iPad with Wi-Fi and cellular gets $80 price cut on Amazon ahead of Prime Day

Apple iPads are getting a piece of the Amazon Prime Day action in the weeks leading up to July 15. Now on Amazon ahead of Prime Day, score your 32GB Apple iPad (Wi-Fi + cellular) for just $379, down from $459.
Posted By William Hank
college student job scam offer
Deals

Amazon’s back-to-college store drops deals on refurbished items before Prime Day

Buying refurbished is a great way to save money, and Amazon has a ton of deals right now. While there's hundreds of Amazon refurbished items on the site, we've found 20 items that we think both college students and parents might be…
Posted By Ed Oswald
iOS 13 Hands-on
Mobile

iOS 13 is the feature-filled update Apple’s iPhone needed

iOS 13 is here -- at least, the public beta has landed. You can install it now on supported iPhones. Check out our iOS 13 hands-on as we dive into some of the biggest new features, from Dark mode to the new Photos app.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
adonit pro 4 impressions feature image
Mobile

Looking for a stylus for cheap? The Adonit Pro 4 is a great starting point

For casual note takers and sketch artists, the Adonit Pro 4 stylus is a low-maintenance, low-cost device for people just getting started with using a conductive pen on their smartphone or tablet.
Posted By Jackie Dove