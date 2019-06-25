Having problems with your OnePlus 7 Pro? Check out these workarounds and fixes

Share

The OnePlus 7 Pro is a wonderful smartphone with bags of power and a truly stunning display, but it’s a lot more expensive than previous OnePlus releases. When you’re paying top dollar for a phone, you’re entitled to expect near perfect performance, but sadly, that’s a rarity. We’ve dug around and compiled a list of common OnePlus 7 Pro problems, with advice on how to work around or fix them.

If you’re still getting to grips with your OnePlus 7 Pro, then check out the key settings we recommend changing and consider getting yourself a decent case and screen protector.

Problem: Ghost touches on the screen

We reported on this OnePlus 7 Pro touchscreen issue, which has prompted several large threads at the OnePlus forum. People are suffering from phantom touches on the touchscreen which they aren’t responsible for. The problem seems to be random and most often happens on the top portion of the screen. Apparently, the CPU-Z app is a good way to test for the problem, as it seems to trigger consistent ghost touches, but they are happening intermittently for sufferers in a variety of apps.

Workarounds:

Some people report that the ghost touches dry up if you toggle NFC off in the Quick Settings.

Possible fix:

Some people are suggesting that the issue is fixed or reduced in the latest official Oxygen OS build. However, this is disputed, and others are apparently still suffering from ghost touches after updating.

Issue: Battery drain and overheating

Even though the OnePlus 7 Pro has a big, 4,000mAh battery, we haven’t been impressed by its stamina. With battery life and overheating, much depends on how you use your phone. You have to accept that long gaming sessions with graphically intensive games are going to use up a lot of power and generate a lot of heat. People are discussing their experiences in this OnePlus forum thread, and not everyone is happy.

Workarounds:

Start with our general guide on how to save battery life on your smartphone for some ideas.

The display is going to be your big power drain, so consider heading into Settings > Display and drop the screen timeout in Sleep, set Ambient Display off or to only come on when you tap the screen, and consider dropping the screen resolution and refresh rate.

Consider picking up one of our favorite portable chargers to top your OnePlus 7 Pro up when you need to.

Take a look in Settings > Battery > View Detailed Usage and look for a problem app that’s draining too much power.

Make sure that you uninstall any apps or games that you aren’t using.

Go to Settings > Battery > Battery Saver and configure when you want it to turn on.

Glitch: Incoming calls and texts not working on Verizon

There are threads at Reddit and the XDA Developers forum concerning incoming calls and text messages failing to come through at all or dropping instantly on pick up for people using the OnePlus 7 Pro on Verizon. Outgoing calls and texts seem to work just fine. Luckily, this should be easy to sort out.

Possible fixes:

If you’ve just taken your old SIM card and put it into your new OnePlus 7 Pro, then you should go to the Verizon website and sign in to your account. You need to go to My Verizon > My Device > Activate or Switch Device > Activate On an Existing Line and then follow the instructions to register your OnePlus 7 Pro.

Alternatively, you can phone Verizon up and tell them you want to add a CDMA-less device to your account. When they add CDMA-less to your account, you may have to reboot your phone to get it working.

You should also make sure that HD Voice is turned on. It should be free and you can get it by calling up and asking, or add it yourself via your Verizon account in My Verizon > Products & Apps > Get Products > HD Voice > Get it now > choose your OnePlus 7 Pro > Confirm Purchase > OK.

Annoyance: Auto-brightness not working well

A few people in the OnePlus forum and at XDA Developers forum are complaining that auto-brightness on the OnePlus 7 Pro isn’t working well. For some people, it seems to flicker and change a little too often and fails to settle on the correct brightness level for the environment right away.

Possible fixes:

Go to Settings > Display and toggle on Adaptive brightness, but bear in mind that you may have to adjust it manually for the first wee while to teach it the brightness levels you prefer. It should learn your preferences and improve after a few days.

It may also be worth trying the DC dimming option, which you’ll find in Settings > Utilities > OnePlus Laboratory > DC dimming. This can help to reduce flickering at lower brightness levels, though it can impact color accuracy.

Problem: OK, Google not working

We’ve seen threads at the OnePlus forum and the XDA Developers forum about the “OK, Google” voice command either not working at all or only working intermittently on the OnePlus 7 Pro. For some people, it seems random, while others report that it only fails to work when the phone is unlocked. There are a few different potential solutions you can try.

Possible fixes: