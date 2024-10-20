It’s a good time to have ears because there’s a lot of amazing music coming out all the time. Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter are churning out catchy earworms left and right. Old favorites like Linkin Park and Breaking Benjamin are making comebacks. If you’ve already had to choose between concerts this year, it was probably a tough choice — but Apple Music is introducing a new feature that might help you make your decision.

Apple Music will soon have a tool that musicians can use to create specific playlists based on the setlists of their current shows. If several concerts are happening at the same time, you’ll be able to look at the setlist and see what songs are being performed. If one artist is playing your favorite album and the other isn’t, well, it’s an easy choice.

And the even cooler part? If you link your account with Bandsintown, it will automatically sync upcoming show dates in your area. You’ll be able to see almost all of the concerts at a glance for the bands that opt-in.

The setlist feature follows updates from earlier in the year, like the Apple Music Replay feature and new cover art templates, and even implements crossfade between songs. The music streaming service gets better with every update, and it’s even convinced a few diehard Spotify users to give it a shot.

The setlist feature is a great value proposition if you’re working with a limited budget, but it can also act as something of a spoiler. After all, if you know every song Fall Out Boy is going to play, you won’t be as surprised and happy to hear some old throwbacks.