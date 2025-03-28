Could an all-glass Apple Watch design be in its future?

Over the years, Apple has employed various materials for its Apple Watch, including aluminum, ceramic, stainless steel, and titanium. While glass has sometimes been used for the display, it has never been used for the entire watch.

Is an all-glass Apple Watch in the future? Probably not, but some signs suggest Cupertino is at least contemplating this possibility.

According to Chinese leaker Instant Digital (via MacRumors), a fully glass-framed Apple Watch could arrive. Though they have no concrete information to back this statement up, Apple has been granted patents over the years that could make that type of wearable device possible.

For example, Apple has been granted a patent for potential all-glass device designs, including an Apple Watch, an all-glass iPhone, and a Mac Pro tower. This patent describes “a six-sided glass enclosure defining an interior volume.”

Another patent application, titled “Wearable Electronic Device with Glass Shell,” was initially filed by Apple in May 2020. The patent details various options for the Watch chassis, referred to as the “shell,” noting that “The side walls of the shell… may define flat side surfaces, or they may be curved, rounded, semi-circular, or any other suitable shape.”

While these patents indicate that Apple is exploring all-glass designs for the Apple Watch, it’s important to recognize that companies often file numerous patents that do not result in actual products. The concept of an all-glass Apple Watch appears to be more theoretical at this stage rather than a confirmed product slated for imminent release.

This year, the company is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 instead of an all-glass Apple Watch. The Series 11 is anticipated to feature a chip upgrade and possibly a MicroLED display, while its design may resemble that of the Apple Watch Series 10.

On the other hand, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, the first new model since 2023, could be the first Apple Watch to support satellite connectivity and 5G. It may also switch to a MediaTek modem to replace the current Intel 4G modem, enabling these satellite features.

The 2025 Apple Watches should be announced alongside the iPhone 17 series in September.