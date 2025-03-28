 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Could an all-glass Apple Watch design be in its future?

By
A fictional all-glass Apple Watch.
Grok

Over the years, Apple has employed various materials for its Apple Watch, including aluminum, ceramic, stainless steel, and titanium. While glass has sometimes been used for the display, it has never been used for the entire watch.

Is an all-glass Apple Watch in the future? Probably not, but some signs suggest Cupertino is at least contemplating this possibility.

Recommended Videos

According to Chinese leaker Instant Digital (via MacRumors), a fully glass-framed Apple Watch could arrive. Though they have no concrete information to back this statement up, Apple has been granted patents over the years that could make that type of wearable device possible.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

For example, Apple has been granted a patent for potential all-glass device designs, including an Apple Watch, an all-glass iPhone, and a Mac Pro tower. This patent describes “a six-sided glass enclosure defining an interior volume.”

Another patent application, titled “Wearable Electronic Device with Glass Shell,” was initially filed by Apple in May 2020. The patent details various options for the Watch chassis, referred to as the “shell,” noting that “The side walls of the shell… may define flat side surfaces, or they may be curved, rounded, semi-circular, or any other suitable shape.”

While these patents indicate that Apple is exploring all-glass designs for the Apple Watch, it’s important to recognize that companies often file numerous patents that do not result in actual products. The concept of an all-glass Apple Watch appears to be more theoretical at this stage rather than a confirmed product slated for imminent release.

This year, the company is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 instead of an all-glass Apple Watch. The Series 11 is anticipated to feature a chip upgrade and possibly a MicroLED display, while its design may resemble that of the Apple Watch Series 10.

On the other hand, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, the first new model since 2023, could be the first Apple Watch to support satellite connectivity and 5G. It may also switch to a MediaTek modem to replace the current Intel 4G modem, enabling these satellite features.

The 2025 Apple Watches should be announced alongside the iPhone 17 series in September.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Apple could be forced to make major changes to how your iPhone works
The back of the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Apple is facing yet another landmark push in Europe that could open some of the signature features of its ecosystem. The European Commission has today detailed a couple of broad interoperability measures that Apple must follow, in order to oblige with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) guidelines.
These measures cover a total of nine connectivity features available on iPhones, covering everything from smartwatches to headphones. The idea is to give developers access to the same set of advanced features — such as immersive notifications on watches and quick pairing for peripherals — that is locked to Apple’s own devices.
“The specification decisions are legally binding,” says the regulatory body, adding that interoperability is “key to opening up new possibilities for third parties to develop innovative products and services on Apple's gatekeeper platforms.”

Hello, AirDrop alternatives!

Read more
You can now pre-order the new Pebble Watch, but it’s got a different name
Digital images of Pebble smartwatches Core 2 Duo in white and Core Time in black against a gray background.

The Pebble Watch has returned, thanks to new company Core Devices setup by Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky. After weeks of teasers the new rePebble store went live on March 18 with two new smartwatches available to pre-order.

There's new names for the watches, the first of which is the Core 2 Duo with a 1.26-inch black and white display, priced at $149.

Read more
Apple’s rumored foldable could be the most expensive iPhone by far
Concept render of a foldable iPhone.

If you're waiting on Apple's rumored foldable iPhone, start saving your pennies. And nickles, dimes, and quarters, too. Analyst Tim Long told Barclays the first foldable iPhone could start in the $2,300 range, which would make it nearly double the price of the current most expensive iPhone (the iPhone 16 Pro Max) and one of the single priciest handsets on the market.

This announcement follows rumors that the foldable iPhone will enter mass production sometime in 2026 or 2027 and lines up with what tipster Ming-Chi Kuo predicted for the price. That said, the rumored handset has gained a lot of attention from iPhone fans. The expected demand for the iPhone foldable is great enough that even the higher price tag might not hurt sales.

Read more