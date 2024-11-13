 Skip to main content
Crazy stretchy screen could kill the crease we all hate

A demonstration of LG's stretchable screen technology.
LG

The advancement of technology is an inexorable tide that halts for no one, but amid changes that often bring only basic changes are a few that make our jaw drop. We’ve seen folding screens already, and rollable screens are on their way, but what about screens that stretch?

LG Display has showed off an amazing screen that is normally 12-inches in size, but can be stretched out to 18 inches without damage. And as it bends and curves, there’s no crease in sight. A crease in the screen has been considered an eyesore on folding phones since they arrived, but a stretchable screen could make them a thing of the past.

While this technology’s use in phones immediately comes to mind, LG showed it working as part of a car’s dashboard and on items of clothing. We can also envision it being used to create wraparound screens on smartwatches and other wearables.  It’s not the first time LG has spent time bending and stretching screens either. In 2018, LG debuted a 65-inch TV that could roll up like a poster, and before it left the mobile world, it was working on a concept rollable phone. In 2022, it demonstrated a similar stretchable display, but it could only stretch up to 120% of its original size. This new version can reach 150% without distorting the image.

The technology is new and exciting, but we still have a long way to go before it’s readily available to everyone. LG is off to a good start with this prototype, though. It can be stretched and released more than 10,000 times and is powered by microLEDs as small as 40 micrometers in size. To put that in perspective, the average human hair is somewhere around 70 micrometers in width. There’s plenty of potential for this kind of display, and we’re eager to see how it changes in the future, and where it may make its first real-world appearance.

