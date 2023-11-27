 Skip to main content
Cyber Monday deal knocks $80 off the Google Pixel Watch

Jennifer Allen
By
The Google Pixel Watch's Pilot Bold watch face.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you’re in the Google ecosystem, then you’ll be quite happy to see this Cyber Monday deal on the Google Pixel. Usually going for $200, Best Buy has knocked a considerable $80 off the price tag, so it’s a much more affordable option if you want a Google smartwatch. While it certainly is very stylish, if you’re still not as convinced by it by the end of this, be sure to check out some other Cyber Monday smartwatch deals for some solid alternatives.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Watch

While the Google Pixel Watch is older tech now, it’s still very stylish and tempting. It has a great circular case with a crown on the side as expected. It’s minimalist but super comfy to wear being very lightweight at just 64 grams. It has a Gorilla Glass case back to maintain good contact with your skin. The screen is a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen which looks great and suitably sharp.

Perhaps the most appealing thing about the Google Pixel Watch is how it ties into the Fitbit ecosystem. If you’re familiar with Fitbits, you’ll appreciate how easy it is to use. There’s an optical heart rate sensor along with the option to take an ECG. It lacks a few of the finer features of a Fitbit but it has all the essentials such as activity tracking, calories burned, and other features.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

At all times, you can track everything from your sleep to your steps taken, with the Fitbit app helping you manage your wellbeing much like the best smartwatches offer. With 5 ATRM water and scratch resistance, it’ll be great for taking on your travels and adventures.

It’s not the perfect smartwatch as we explained in our look at the Google Pixel Watch one month after first trying it, but it’s slightly distinctive compared to the competition. While on sale, it’s that bit more tempting than usual too.

Normally priced at $280, the Google Pixel Watch is currently down to $200 at Best Buy so you save $80 off the regular price. A pretty great discount given it pushes it into a more tempting price band, if you’re looking for a sleek and small smartwatch, this could be the one for you. Tap the buy button now if you agree.

