Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
SideGuide
SideGuide is you’re crowdsourcing solution for what to say in any situation. Whether you have a romantic conundrum, professional quandary, or a social dilemma, SideGuide can help you figure out what to say.
Available on:
Gaitometer
The patented Gaitometer measures the symmetry of steps when walking (or running), and provides real-time audio and visual feedback to assist the user in obtaining a more symmetric and healthier gait.
Available on:
Aerium
Aerium is a gorgeously crafted weather app that alerts you to when it’s expected to rain in your location the day before. The weather descriptions can help you decide how you need to dress before going out.
Available on:
Binaural Meditation
The beats in Binaural Meditation have been engineered to help you get into deep states of meditation and mindfulness as quickly and effortlessly as possible.
Available on:
myPref
Designed by behavioral experts, myPref is a convenient, efficient way to to determine preferences. Up-to-date preferences are vital to the effectiveness of any behaviorally based program and myPref makes performing these assessments easy and accurate.
Available on:
PaintVideo
PaintVideo is an easy-to-use video drawing application with real-time features with which you can draw, write, fill, blur, and add music within an existing video.
Available on: