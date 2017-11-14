Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Lola Travel
Lola is the new app from Kayak co-founder Paul English focused on business travel. Lola makes personalized recommendations and offers 24/7 travel agent support.
Available on:
System Activity Monitor
Take a deep dive into your iPhone or iPad to see what’s going on inside. System Activity Monitor App is an iOS activity monitor that provides a unique Dashboard view for all iOS devices. It is the best activity monitor of its kind.
Available on:
Healthy CrockPot Recipes
The Healthy Crock Pot Recipe app contains recipes with a wide range of ingredient content to help you create quick, convenient, and most importantly, healthy meals.
Available on:
iLax
The iLax app is a file and video manager. You can download and manage documents and videos from Dropbox.
Available on:
GeoMEMO
GeoMEMO allows you to write memos on a map against your current location or favorite place. Memos can contain addresses, telephone numbers, photos, URLs, and more, and they can also be classified into any category of your choice.
Available on:
My Own Clock
Customize the way you tell time with this extremely personalized app. You can use any image from your Camera Roll as the background for your clock, and choose from eight fonts and several colors and textures.
Available on:
Editors' Recommendations
- Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time
- Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time
- Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time
- Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time
- Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time