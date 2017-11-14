Digital Trends
Home > Mobile > Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps…

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

By
iPhone X, iPhone 11

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

Lola Travel

daily app deals ios 11 14 2017 392x696bb

Lola is the new app from Kayak co-founder Paul English focused on business travel. Lola makes personalized recommendations and offers 24/7 travel agent support.

Available on:

iOS

System Activity Monitor

daily app deals ios 11 13 2017 392x696bb 1

Take a deep dive into your iPhone or iPad to see what’s going on inside. System Activity Monitor App is an iOS activity monitor that provides a unique Dashboard view for all iOS devices. It is the best activity monitor of its kind.

Available on:

iOS

Healthy CrockPot Recipes

daily app deals ios 11 14 2017 392x696bb 1

The Healthy Crock Pot Recipe app contains recipes with a wide range of ingredient content to help you create quick, convenient, and most importantly, healthy meals.

Available on:

iOS

iLax

daily app deals ios 11 14 2017 392x696bb 2

The iLax app is a file and video manager. You can download and manage documents and videos from Dropbox.

Available on:

iOS

GeoMEMO

daily app deals ios 11 13 2017 392x696bb 4

GeoMEMO allows you to write memos on a map against your current location or favorite place. Memos can contain addresses, telephone numbers, photos, URLs, and more, and they can also be classified into any category of your choice.

Available on:

iOS

My Own Clock

daily app deals ios 11 13 2017 392x696bb 5

Customize the way you tell time with this extremely personalized app. You can use any image from your Camera Roll as the background for your clock, and choose from eight fonts and several colors and textures.

Available on:

iOS

Editors' Recommendations

Related Topics: App Deals, Best Free iOS Apps, daily app deals, Free iOS Apps, iOS App Deals, Apple
Don't Miss

The 8 best dating apps for 2017 to help you find that special someone