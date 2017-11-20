Digital Trends
Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

By
Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

Evermusic Pro

Free up disk space on your iPhone and stream your music directly from the cloud or home computer. Evermusic is smart and powerful cloud music player and downloader for Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, Box, MEGA, and more.

Available on:

iOS

Cool Weather

An uplifting quote or inspirational story can completely brighten up your day. Cool Weather delivers your weather fast and with a smile.

Available on:

iOS

My Personal Trainer

Get tips and tricks for keeping your life well balanced in areas of cardio and strength training exercises. You can create goals and plans for self-esteem, service, meditation, and other areas of your life.

Available on:

iOS

Just Watch

You use Netflix, Hulu, HBO Go, and Amazon Prime Video as often as anything, so why not get an app that allows you to take all these streaming services on the go with you?

Available on:

iOS

Quicky Sticky Notes

Create a sticky note reminder for your Notification Center with one tap. No images or settings required. This way, you’ll remember things more easily than ever.

Available on:

iOS

Best Greeting Cards Maker

Create unlimited ecards for any occasion with just one single app. Whether you need to send one for the holidays, a birthday, or just because, this app can help.

Available on:

iOS

