Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Evermusic Pro
Free up disk space on your iPhone and stream your music directly from the cloud or home computer. Evermusic is smart and powerful cloud music player and downloader for Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, Box, MEGA, and more.
Cool Weather
An uplifting quote or inspirational story can completely brighten up your day. Cool Weather delivers your weather fast and with a smile.
My Personal Trainer
Get tips and tricks for keeping your life well balanced in areas of cardio and strength training exercises. You can create goals and plans for self-esteem, service, meditation, and other areas of your life.
Just Watch
You use Netflix, Hulu, HBO Go, and Amazon Prime Video as often as anything, so why not get an app that allows you to take all these streaming services on the go with you?
Quicky Sticky Notes
Create a sticky note reminder for your Notification Center with one tap. No images or settings required. This way, you’ll remember things more easily than ever.
Best Greeting Cards Maker
Create unlimited ecards for any occasion with just one single app. Whether you need to send one for the holidays, a birthday, or just because, this app can help.
