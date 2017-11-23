Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Meditation Time
The “Meditation Time App” is a simple and clean timer for your meditation session. It lets you set the duration of your meditation and offers a mindfulness bell that rings at an adjustable interval. Choose from a wide variety of Tibetan singing bowls for the gong.
English Spanish Dictionary
Simple and user-friendly options can enhance your Spanish-learning experience. You only need an internet connection for the images in this app and the spelling checker; otherwise, you can pick up a new language just about anywhere.
Little Nugget
Use Little Nugget to personalize pregnancy and baby milestones by adding custom artwork and text to your baby pics in seconds. You can safely save your photos in a private feed or share them on social media.
I Am
How many negative thoughts have been endlessly repeating in your mind? Daily affirmations help rewire our brains, build self-esteem, and change negative thought patterns.
Relax Rain
Designed with simplicity in mind, Relax Rain is the simplest way to enjoy the relaxing and soothing sound of rain falling. Open up the app and sounds start playing automatically so you can relax, unwind, meditate, or just get some quiet time right away.
Best Greeting Cards Maker
Create unlimited eCards for any occasion with just one single app. Whether you need to send one for the holidays, a birthday, or just because, this app can help.
