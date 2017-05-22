Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
MLA Cited
MLA Cited is the ultimate app for creating your citations and gathering research for your MLA-formatted paper.
Available on:
Drum Journey
You’ve found Drum Journey, the first app for shamanic journeying. Shamanic journeying is a spiritual practice that combines visualization with acoustic accompaniment, usually fast drumming or rattling. This app brings it all together.
Available on:
Colorkit
Bring out your imagination, arouse your senses and creativity, and as you become engaged in the pleasurable, soothing activity of coloring, it calms you and instantaneously starts reducing your stress level.
Available on:
Compress Video
Compress video to free the space for your device now with this app. It re-encodes videos filmed on your device to smaller file size while keeping the same video quality.
Available on:
Illuminating Compound Interest
This app is an educational financial app that not only calculates your interest rates but also features plain English explanations of each compound interest calculation.
Available on:
TranslateSafari
The app is a Safari extension that translates and speaks aloud the entire web page of Safari app. A must-have app to translate and speak aloud web pages of Safari.
Available on: