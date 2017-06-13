Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
System Activity Monitor
System Activity Monitor App provides a unique Dashboard view for for all your iOS devices. Monitor crucial data like memory usage, battery life, space in use, and device information.
Available on:
GMAT Practice
GMAT Practice For Dummies shows you how to approach each type of question, recognize the traps that are built into the questions, and master the tricks that help you to avoid those traps. With this study tool, you get analytical writing, verbal, and quantitative questions and tips.
Available on:
PostBot 3
The Bot tells you when to post to Instagram and what tags to use. Best hours of the day are determined with intelligence, specifically for your audience.
Available on:
Easy Spending
Over a million users agree that Easy Spending is the way to go easy on your spending, reduce debt, and grow your wealth. Easy Spending is an easy way to improve your spending habits.
Available on:
iScan Pro
This app turns your device into a mobile scanner that has editing features including a page detector, PDF capabilities, cropping, scan fidelity, and more.
Available on:
iHydrate
You’re not drinking enough water. This app can help with charts and reminders (included) to keep you going. Every second of every day, someone around the world is using the app to stay hydrated.
Available on: