Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Simple Zazen Timer
In a world of increasing complexity, simplicity is more beautiful than ever. With an elegant design and minimal user interface, this app captures just what meditation is about: calm, peace, mindfulness and self-awareness.
InFocus Pro
InFocus Pro comes with indispensable tools for staying organized so you can get things done quicker and have more free time to do the things you love.
Gif Me
Gif Me! is the best way to create and share short videos in animated GIF or MP4 formats. It’s easy: Just capture a small moment with your built-in camera, and share it on social networks. You can apply an image filter, too.
Yoga
This app comes with HD videos of yoga poses that have been developed and demonstrated by qualified yoga instructors. Search poses based on type, focus, and ability.
Remote Control Pro
Turn your iPhone or iPad into the ultimate remote control for your Mac. Take full control over your Mac — use your iOS device as a trackpad and keyboard or launch any app from anywhere within your home.
TextGrabber
This app easily and quickly scans, translates, and saves your chosen text or QR codes from virtually any printed material.
