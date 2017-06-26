Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Uplift
Uplift brings you the latest positive news, inspirational quotes, and articles on self-improvement and motivation. Featuring four different categories, the Uplift app lets you read what you need, when you need it.
Available on:
kanji Flow
These Kanji flashcards for iOS feature a convenient dictionary integration and human-quality speech synthesis to enable you to learn a new language faster.
Available on:
Cleaner Pro
Your contacts are the most important data in your phone, but they can easily get messy if they’re not consistently updated. Cleaner Pro easily helps you detect and merge duplicate contacts.
Available on:
PhotoTangler
PhotoTangler Collage Maker is a powerful image app that instantly turns your favorite photos into beautiful collages. It allows you to blend them together in unique and creative ways.
Available on:
Photos 365
This app will let you automatically organize your photos on calendar or map so you can view photos you took on a specific day or in a specific place.
Available on:
Gymster Pro
Why waste time scrolling through exercises you can’t perform? Unlike other apps, Gymster only returns exercises you can perform based on your gym’s equipment.
Available on: