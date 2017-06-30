Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

DT
Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

Sorted

Sorted is a minimalistic yet remarkably powerful day planner. Master your day and take back control of your time.

Perfect Me

Perfect Me is an app geared toward self-development. How often do you jog, study foreign languages, or rid yourself of bad habits? With Perfect Me, you can pose these kinds of questions to yourself and shape answers that fit your life.

Time Manager

Time Manager is an easy way to keep track of your daily activities. With one touch you can access all your common tasks and edit them at any time.

BlackCam

BlackCam is the professional black-and-white camera. This app helps you take stunning monochrome photographs with live preview.

Memoir

Memoir helps you relive and share your best memories when they matter most and with just the right people. The app helps you remember all of your favorite memories, every single day.

Stackables

Stackables is the most advanced and comprehensive effects-layering and blending app. It’s packed with over 200 effects expertly crafted by renowned photographer Dirk Wuestenhagen.

