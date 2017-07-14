Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Mnemosyne
Mnemosyne generates passwords from a passphrase of your choice and a user name. Generated passwords are never stored to the device; they are re-created from the passphrase that you memorize and your user name.
Mango
Mango is the ideal tool for monitoring your calorie intake and physical activity routine on a daily basis; it’s the perfect app if you want to lose weight, or simply improve your eating habits.
Aura
Aura’s powerful and beautifully designed tools will help you add beautiful frames, filters, text and so much more to your photos, in the most creative and playful way.
Beginner Runner
Get off your couch and start your journey toward running your first 5k feeling strong, confident, and ready for the challenge, all with Beginner Runner.
OneHour Guitar Chord Method
Looking to learn the guitar? You might be able to do so by way of this app. It’s not a chord generator, but in one hour, it promises to have you throwing your chord dictionary into the fireplace.
Equalizer+
Get the most out of your music with Equalizer+, the app that lets you customize the sound quality for your various music tracks.
