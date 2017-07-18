Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Chumpu Sticker
These stickers have been originally hand-sketched and then digitized, which means they are as unique as it gets. Bring your texts to life with this app.
English Ace
EnglishAce allows you to browse Princeton WordNet dictionaries without a network connection. Even if you’re offline, your vocabulary can be on point.
Password Safe
If you’ve got important data on your phone, protect it using this app. It employs AES-256 encryption to automatically encrypt all your data with a master password that only you know. Data is only stored locally.
PixelWakker
Pixelwakker is one of the most creative photo effects apps available on the iPhone. Inspired by great art from impressionist pointillism to contemporary masters, PixelWakker breaks down your pixels into art.
My Personal Trainer
Get tips and tricks for keeping your life well-balanced when it comes to cardio and strength training exercises. You can also use this app to create goals and plans for meditation, self-esteem, and more.
GRIDy
Use this app to quickly and easily keep track of all your photos. Create various categories and organize all your shots so that you never have to scroll endlessly through your camera roll again.
