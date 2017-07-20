Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
PaintVideo
PaintVideo is an easy-to-use video drawing application that lets you draw, write, fill, blur, and add music within an existing video. Be as creative as you want and draw as much as you want.
English Ace
EnglishAce allows you to browse Princeton WordNet dictionaries without a network connection. Even if you’re offline, your vocabulary can be on point.
Translator
With Translator, you can translate any text between 58 world languages. All you have to do is select your source and target languages, type your text and click on the translation button.
AccessNote
AccessNote is the first notetaker for the iOS platform designed particularly for VoiceOver users looking for a highly efficient, feature-rich note-taking experience.
Alt
Alti is a beautiful, feature-rich, minimalist altimeter and compass application for your iPhone. It sports a clean design, includes a wide selection of background colors, and provides a distraction-free experience.
QuickClip
Have a lot of information to copy and paste? Use QuickClip to quickly and easily copy information then paste it elsewhere without fear of losing it in the process.
