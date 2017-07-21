Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Routine Deck
Start your mornings off correctly with this app. You now have the ability to create the perfect morning routine to kick-start your days.
5-Minute Clinical Consult
A best seller for over 25 years, this mobile app version of the best-selling book delivers fast up-to-date guidance on over 900 medical conditions on your mobile device.
Studio Music Player
This simple and smart player takes headphones like EarPods, and many other models, to a completely new level, providing the playback quality usually delivered by professional studio headphones.
AccessNote
AccessNote is the first notepad app for the iOS platform designed particularly for VoiceOver users looking for a highly efficient, feature-rich note-taking experience.
Alt
Alti is a beautiful, feature-rich, minimalist altimeter and compass application for your iPhone. It sports a clean design, includes a wide selection of background colors, and provides a distraction-free experience.
Stream
Stream was created to give you a seamless listening, managing and syncing cloud music experience. It allows you to create a personal streaming service with cloud storage like Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and more.
