DT
DT
Home > Mobile > Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps…

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

By
Apple iPhone SE

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

Routine Deck

daily app deals ios 7 20 2017 screen696x696

Start your mornings off correctly with this app. You now have the ability to create the perfect morning routine to kick-start your days.

Available on:

iOS

5-Minute Clinical Consult

daily app deals ios 7 20 2017 screen696x696 1

A best seller for over 25 years, this mobile app version of the best-selling book delivers fast up-to-date guidance on over 900 medical conditions on your mobile device.

Available on:

iOS

Studio Music Player

daily app deals ios 7 20 2017 screen696x696 2

This simple and smart player takes headphones like EarPods, and many other models, to a completely new level, providing the playback quality usually delivered by professional studio headphones.

Available on:

iOS

AccessNote

daily app deals ios 7 19 2017 screen696x696 24

AccessNote is the first notepad app for the iOS platform designed particularly for VoiceOver users looking for a highly efficient, feature-rich note-taking experience.

Available on:

iOS

Alt

daily app deals ios 7 19 2020 screen696x696 27

Alti is a beautiful, feature-rich, minimalist altimeter and compass application for your iPhone. It sports a clean design, includes a wide selection of background colors, and provides a distraction-free experience.

Available on:

iOS

Stream

daily app deals ios 7 20 2017 screen696x696 3

Stream was created to give you a seamless listening, managing and syncing cloud music experience. It allows you to create a personal streaming service with cloud storage like Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and more.

Available on:

iOS