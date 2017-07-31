Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Media Clouds
Do you want save your MP3 files and videos from the cloud to play offline? Media Clouds could be the best app for you.
Available on:
Weight Tracker
Weight Tracker provides a quick and easy way to enter and track your weight. It uses HealthKit to save and store your weight information.
Available on:
My Parking
With My Parking, you’ll always know where your car is located and which path to take to get to it. The app featuers a simple user interface, and will help you record your parking spot with a single tap.
Available on:
CamCard
CamCard is the easiest app to use to manage and exchange business cards, and offers a perfect fit for sales people, entrepreneurs, business developers, and marketing experts.
Available on:
Baby+
New baby? Track your baby’s development, and save those special moments forever. Get the supportive Baby App for moms and dads alike.
Available on:
Timetrack.io
Spending only a few minutes a day on this app, you will get daily, weekly, and monthly statistics in the form of diagrams and graphs. Using this data, you’ll be able to control and manage your time.
Available on: