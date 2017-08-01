Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
Action Tasks
Action Tasks is an exciting and fresh take on the to-do list. Action Tasks makes completing your tasks more enjoyable with customizable action sounds and force feedback.
Weight Tracker
Weight Tracker provides a quick and easy way to enter and track your weight. It uses HealthKit to save and store your weight information.
Star Rover
Do you love the starry night? Do you want to know everything in the sky? Just hold up your iPhone and Star Rover will tell you exactly what you are pointing at.
CastingMOB
With thousands of active professionals on their platform, Casting Mob claims to be the number one portfolio application for professional models and photographers in the fashion industry.
TodoCal
TodoCal lets you manage, organize, and control your daily tasks. Organize your tasks with to-dos and sub to-dos, and rearrange them with a simple drag and drop interface.
Timetrack.io
Spending only a few minutes a day on this app, you will get daily, weekly, and monthly statistics in the form of diagrams and graphs. Using this data, you’ll be able to control and manage your time.
