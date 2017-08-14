Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Stock Target Calculator
Profit and loss calculations have never been easier. Simply enter entry and exit points to calculate profits or losses. With the Tax Calculator, tax expenses on profits can be calculated to find net profit.
3D Earth
This unique application combines weather forecasts, clocks, widgets and a beautiful view from space to our Earth.
PhotoTangler
PhotoTangler Collage Maker is a powerful image app that instantly turns your favorite photos into beautiful collages. It allows you to blend them together in unique and creative ways.
Flow
Flow presents your mail as a continuous feed, allowing you to review and act on your mail without ever losing context, and marking each mail as read when it is scrolled above midscreen.
Orderly
Orderly is based on how the human mind visualizes to-do lists. The app features seamless cloud sync and comes with Location Based Reminders so that you never miss a to-do task at a particular location.
Easy Spending
Over a million users agree that Easy Spending is the best way to take control of where the money goes. Effectively build wealth using this simple and yet powerful money management app.
