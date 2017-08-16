Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Budget and expense tracking
Where did your money go? Try this easy and simple expense tracker and never be left wondering again.
Millimeter
Millimeter Pro is a easy-to-use and helpful measurement tool for your iPhone. It uses your touchscreen as a ruler or tape measure to make quick measurements.
Textkraft
Textkraft Pocket for iPhone and Apple Watch is a professional writing app and document reader with many specialities.
Todokit
Organize tasks by project, priority, and urgency. Then, track your progress for each task and check your past achievements.
Toast
Toast is the powerful photo editing tool to make beautiful and stylish photos. There are no in-app purchases — everything is included in the app.
Moody
How were you feeling last week? What was your mood last September? It’s usually hard to remember your mood, but Moody is here to help you.
