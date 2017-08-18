Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Sky Guide
A star app has never been more beautiful and easy to use. Just hold it to the sky to automatically find constellations, planets, satellites, and more. It’s stargazing fun for all ages and experience levels.
Thunderspace 5k
During the day, Thunderspace won’t let you focus on all the noise around you. And at night it will make you very sleepy.
Student Planner
The student planner designed for the modern student with powerful features all designed to be used quickly and easily.
Pilsy
Track your cycles and mood changes. Customizable, powerful, and intuitive design will help you to prepare for your cycles and help you avoid missing birth control pills.
ListBox
The most important thing about this reminder app is that it won’t leave you alone until you notice the reminder, and when you do, it suggests an action.
Pointillisted
The Pointillisted app generates pointillist artwork using images from the Photo Library, including those shared in iCloud. Become a 21st-century Seurat with your iPhone.
