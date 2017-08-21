Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Orca Puzzles
Enjoy this spectacular collection of puzzles featuring breathtaking photographs of orcas, also known as killer whales, in their native Arctic habitat.
Type Nine Keyboard
Type Nine is the first keyboard to combine a keypad layout with swiping. Typing by swiping is a seamless experience, and once you’ve picked up the movements, you will type faster and more effortlessly than ever before.
Student Planner
The student planner is perfect for the modern student, with powerful features designed to be used quickly and easily.
Life Hacks
Lifehacks brings you thousands of useful life-hacking tips that are aimed at improving your productivity and bringing calm to your life. It’s aimed at helping you reclaim some leisure time and autonomy famid the heavy demands of your busy lifestyle.
ListBox
The most important thing about this reminder app is that it won’t leave you alone until you notice the reminder — and when you do, it suggests an action.
Voice4u AAC
Voice4u is picture-based communication app for those who have speech challenges. Unlike conventional AAC communication devices, Voice4u is a portable, customizable, and easy-to-use communication tool.
