Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
TunesFlow
Customize your experience with a 10-band equalizer and use different presets or build your own settings library assignable to songs, albums, lists, and even genres.
Weather Now
Get information on your selected location, including local time and current weather with detailed weather conditions, and of course, an incredibly beautiful three-dimensional image of the globe.
iSchool
i-School is a study organizer and Timetable Schedule Planner, for both schools and universities. It’s very minimalistic but has everything you need.
NiteFan
This app will allow you to choose between the sounds of four different fans to help you fall asleep when your head hits the pillow. Play one type of fan or mix them together to create your own custom fan sound.
Make a Face
Make a Face is photography software to create unique, animated composite pictures and videos of faces. If you like creating interesting photos and animations of the faces of your friends and family, this is the app for you.
Studio Music Player
This simple and smart player takes headphones like EarPods, and many other models, to a completely new level, providing the playback quality usually delivered by professional studio headphones.
