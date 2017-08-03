Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Color Accent
This powerful image-processing engine lets you tap on a color to add accent effects, and you can select from an unlimited number of accent colors.
Instant Voice Translator Pro
Multi Translate is a professional translator and interpreter app able to translate any language into three others at the same time.
Docky
Docky is a fun new way to update and customize your phone even further. This tool lets you choose from a wide variety of beautiful designs that personalizes your device unlike any ordinary wallpaper can.
Blockr
Ads are the most annoying things in our web browsing experience. They take up space, make web pages load slower, and cost us extra data. This app aims to change all this using Blockr.
MLG Soundboard
This app features more than 95 sounds to keep you entertained. Whenever you’re in need of a soundtrack for your life, this is the app for you.
Flowers
Flowers and Mandala is the new anti-stress coloring books for adults. Promising multicolor, vibrant, and pastel gradients, this could be the app for you.
