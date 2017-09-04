Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
DriveBox
DriveBox is an interactive intelligent vehicle app built for car, truck, motorcycle, and all types of vehicle lovers and daily users. It brings all your content and in-car entertainment under one roof.
Available on:
Sketch Bench
Create cool and realistic sketches and paintings with this unique app. Complete lifelike drawings, realistic sketches, and beautiful paintings, all with this handy tool.
Available on:
Fimly
Fimly is based on a groundbreaking realtime 3D rendering technology. Create incredible movies with pictures from your camera roll. Just select your favorite pictures and let the app do the rest.
Available on:
NiteFan
This app will allow you to choose between the sounds of four different fans to help you fall asleep when your head hits the pillow. Play one type of fan or mix them together to create your own custom fan sound.
Available on:
Skyless
Shoot as many stars as you can through the circle. The difficulty will increase with every hit, and you’ll have to try to get the best score and beat them all in this game.
Available on:
Drift
Drift is a simple, elegant, and beautifully designed travel planner that is solely focused on the places you plan to visit. It is perfect for a vacation itinerary and everyday to-do agenda.
Available on: