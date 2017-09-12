Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Tap Cam
Tap Cam is the powerful camera with more than 50 live filters and effects to process images in real time. Many useful tools like a zoom, delayed automatic release, continuous shooting, image stabilizer, and a grid, help you taking awesome pictures.
Tabata
Work out with Tabata any time and any place. Choose the duration of the workout and fully enjoy the most effective exercises.
7 Minutes Workout Program
7 Minutes Workout Program features more than 20 different exercises, and each exercise lasts 7 minutes maximum. You can also customize your own workout settings, and exercise without even looking at the phone.
Megaplay
Listening to music on the go has never been so easy. This app features a large, clean interface that makes controlling tunes while driving a breeze (and safe to boot).
my.eggbite
This app, my.eggbite, tracks and records your activities and achievements. Record elapsed time, distance, altitude, speed, and minimum and maximum speed, no matter what you’re doing.
Free Video Player
This app features a built-in viewer that supports PDF, MS Office (Word, Excel, and Powerpoint) and Apple iWork (Keynote, Pages, and Numbers) files, HTML, RTF, TXT, PNG, JPG, GIFs, and more.
