The DJI OM 4 is a smartphone gimbal with drone-like tracking

With a folding design, gesture control, and subject tracking, the list of features for DJI’s latest Osmo stabilizer reads almost like the one for the company’s line of folding drones. Announced August 26, the DJI OM 4 is a $150 three-axis smartphone gimbal designed for portability, simple attachment, and intelligent recording modes.

The OM 4, which shortens the product line’s name, is an update to the Osmo Mobile 3. The fourth Osmo stabilizer boasts several upgrades over earlier options, including new motors and shooting modes. Unlike the earlier model’s clamp-style attachment, the OM 4 uses a magnetic attachment for quickly mounting the gimbal to the phone. A magnetic mount with a ring holder removes the need to balance the phone before each use. Alternatively, a metal clamp can be used for a quick attachment that requires balancing, but the attachment piece that remains on the phone is slimmer. Both options are included with the stabilizer.

Once mounted, the motorized OM 4 introduces several shooting modes besides simple stabilization. Tracking has improved to ActiveTrack 3.0, the same tracking offered on the Mavic Air 2. The update, DJI says, is better able to differentiate between subjects, ignoring children and pets when following an adult subject, for example. The joystick can also now adjust the composition while Active Track is activated.

Shooting modes introduce preprogrammed movement to add a cinematic look to the videos, including the dynamic zoom popularized by Alfred Hitchcock, spin shots, sports mode, panoramas, time lapses, motion lapses, and hyper lapses. Story Mode Templates mix preset motion with music and color edits inside the DJI Mimo App.

Previous Next 1 of 4 DJI DJI DJI DJI

DJI says the OM 4 is suitable for even gimbal newbies. “As the DJI OM smartphone stabilizers have evolved over the years, every iteration has made it easier for anyone to add rock-solid stabilization to their photos and videos,” Paul Pan, DJI senior product line manager, said in a press release. “With its new magnetic attachment and folding design, the DJI OM 4 again goes farther so anyone, no matter their experience with gimbals, can pick it up and make content that pulls in the viewer.”

When not in use, the DJI OM 4 folds to become more portable. The battery, rated for 15 hours of use, can also charge the smartphone.

The DJI OM 4 retails for $150, which includes both smartphone attachments, a mini tripod add-on, wrist strap, and a carrying case.

Editors' Recommendations