Do this before Samsung announces the Galaxy S24 tomorrow

Aaron Mamiit
Official invite for Samsung's Galaxy S24 Unpacked event, happening on January 17, 2024.
Samsung

There are only hours left until Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event unfolds at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Launching on Jan. 17, it’s highly expected that we will see the Samsung Galaxy S24 series unveiled. That’s assuming Samsung continues to follow its traditions from years gone by but it seems all but certain to happen. If you’re keen to buy a Samsung Galaxy S24 when it’s announced, Samsung is ruling the phone deals right now with a sweet special offer that requires very little effort on your part.

All you have to do is register interest below and you’ll gain $50 in Samsung credit and up to an additional $970 in savings via trade-ins when you pre-order what Samsung is referring to as the “newest phone from Galaxy”. Yup, that’s going to be the Samsung Galaxy S24 series for sure. All you need to do to get this offer is provide Samsung with a few basic details so there’s nothing to lose here. Check out below what you need to do.

With the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra among the best Android smartphones, expectations are high for the Samsung Galaxy S24. There are no official details yet, but leaks have shown that the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra look very similar to their previous-generation counterparts. That’s not a bad thing, as there are a lot of fans of these designs. If you’re thinking whether to buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 or wait for the Samsung Galaxy S24, you may want to wait, at least to find out what you’ll be getting with the new smartphone.

Register your interest in the Galaxy S24 and get $50 in free Samsung Credit, as well as other offers, if you decide to pre-order.

In addition to the usual updates such as a faster processor and better cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is believed to bank heavily on artificial intelligence with a new feature called Samsung Gauss. There are three components to it: Samsung Gauss Language, which can translate between languages and generate text and answers to questions; Samsung Gauss Code, which will help developers write and edit code; and Samsung Gauss Image, which can generate images.

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 series will be officially revealed on Jan. 17, and Samsung will give $50 in Samsung Credit for everyone who makes a reservation, along with up to $970 additional savings via trade-ins when you pre-order. That amount might not look like much, but you should take advantage of any form of discount that you can get on a latest-generation device. This is a limited-time offer though, so if you’re planning to buy the Samsung Galaxy S24, fill out the details for your preorder as soon as possible. There’s no commitment to push through with the actual purchase, so there’s no reason not to do so.

