Does the Pixel 7a come with a charger? Here’s what’s in the box

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

Google’s Pixel A series is always a safe bet for those looking to pick up a solid Android smartphone while working with a tighter budget. The Pixel 7a is finally here, and although it costs a bit more than last year’s Pixel 6a, it sports some impressive specs and features. Because of how solid it is, many Pixel fans will likely be picking it up. But before doing so, you’re probably left wondering if it comes with a charger in the box.

Because phone manufacturers have so many different policies when it comes to in-box chargers, it can be difficult to remember which ones include chargers and which ones require buyers to have their own chargers. Here’s everything you need to know about what comes inside the box with purchasing a Pixel 7a.

The Pixel 7a does not come with a charger

Google Pixel 7a in Snow held in hand
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The short answer is: no, the Pixel 7a doesn’t come with a charger. This has become the norm for most smartphones today, and it’s similar to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. It may be disappointing, but it’s certainly not surprising.

The Pixel 7a supports 18W charging speeds which aren’t that fast when compared to other devices on the market. However, that should be fast enough to get a solid charge even when connected for a brief amount of time. To get the most out of the 7a’s battery, use a charging adapter that supports at least 18W charging speeds.

If you don’t have a charging brick on hand, you’re not entirely out of luck, as the Pixel 7a also supports wireless charging. This is a first for Google since the Pixel A series hasn’t supported wireless charging in the past, but it’s an absolutely welcome addition to the Pixel 7a’s lineup of features. Wireless charging is extremely convenient and will help people make the most out of the 7a.

What’s in the Pixel 7a box

There may not be a charger in the box, but the Pixel 7a does have one helpful accessory with it. More specifically, it comes with a USB-C cable. If you’re picking one up, all you’ll need is a wall adapter to start charging the phone.

Luckily, USB-C wall adapters have become extremely common, so if you have a non-iPhone smartphone from the last several years, your charging block will likely still work with the Pixel 7a.

