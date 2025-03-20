 Skip to main content
Does the Google Pixel 9a have a 120Hz screen?

Pixel 9a display
Screenshot Sahil Karoul / YouTube

The Google Pixel 9a is a mid-range device with few compromises, and it promises to offer one of the best values of any phone. The handset has a lot of changes: Google ditched the camera bump, installed a new processor, and increased the screen size, all without increasing the price.

With Apple’s “midrange” device releasing not long ago in the form of the Apple iPhone 16e, it’s easy to draw comparisons between the two. The Google Pixel 9a is a more affordable device, and it beats the iPhone 16e in multiple ways.

Does the Google Pixel 9a have a 120Hz screen?

Yes, the Pixel 9a supports refresh rates between 60 and 120Hz. Its screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2424 with just over 422 pixels per inch (PPI) and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display reaches a peak brightness of 2,700 nits — more than enough to comfortably use even in direct sunlight — and up to 1,800 nits with HDR enabled.

Person holds Pixel 9a in hand while sitting in a car.
Google

So what does this mean for you? The variable refresh rate means the Pixel 9a can adjust on the fly, preserving power and prolonging battery life without sacrificing smoother animations and transitions. Compared to the iPhone 16e which does not have a 120Hz refresh rate, the Pixel 9a has a clear advantage.

Why does a 120Hz display matter?

For many users, an increased refresh rate is a luxury rather than a necessity. That said, it offers a lot of benefits over a lower refresh rate display. Faster refresh rates help to reduce motion blur during fast-moving videos and games, and it also helps minimize eye strain.

And it gets even better for photographers. The Pixel 9a has one of the best camera setups you can get for a phone in this price range. The refresh rate will also help when editing videos taken on the phone, zooming in during photo editing, and much more.

If you like mobile gaming, a higher refresh rate can give you an advantage. This holds especially true in competitive games where precision and response time is important. The display might not be the deciding factor for many buyers, but it’s a nice perk for anyone already looking to get their hands on a Pixel 9a.

