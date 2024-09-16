 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Does the Apple iPhone 16 have MagSafe?

By
The Ultramarine iPhone 16.
Ultramarine iPhone 16 Joe Maring / Digital Trends

MagSafe has been part of Apple’s iPhone line since the release of the iPhone 12 in 2020, giving users the ability to charge their phones wirelessly and quickly. Now that the Apple iPhone 16 has finally been revealed, questions about whether MagSafe is available on the new model and its more powerful siblings — the iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max — are inevitable.

Lucky for you, we put this helpful guide together to give you the answer regarding MagSafe compatibility for the iPhone 16. Let’s dive in.

Recommended Videos

Does the iPhone 16 have MagSafe?

iPhone 16 display.
Digital Trends

The iPhone 16 won’t be available to the public until September 20. If you’re going into the market for a new iPhone by then, you might expect this new model to have the MagSafe feature. As you read this, you probably ask yourself, “Does the iPhone 16 have MagSafe?”

Like its predecessors, the answer is a resounding yes; the iPhone 16 supports MagSafe and wireless charging capabilities. However, the speed at which MagSafe chargers fuel your phone depends on the model you get. They’ll allow you to charge the base iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus at 25-watt speeds. If you get the iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max, you’ll enjoy the privilege of charging your phone at 30W speeds. They all have Qi2 and Qi wireless charging support.

Either way, MagSafe will ensure your phone’s battery receives fast charging, assuming the back of your phone is perfectly aligned with the ring inside your MagSafe charger. We have some great MagSafe chargers and accessories to help you do that. Here are some of our favorites for you to try.

Other charging methods

An iPhone 15 Pro Max charging with a USB-C cable.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If MagSafe wireless charging isn’t your style, you can still use the USB-C port to charge your iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro. Apple doesn’t officially dixclose its phones’ charging rates, but it does claim a 50% charge in 30 minutes across the board, which puts it about equal with what you’ll get from your MagSafe charger.

To put these speeds into perspective, the iPhone 15’s MagSafe charging speeds are capped at 15W, whereas wired charging is at 4.5W speeds. The charging speeds for the iPhone 15 Pro are the same, with 15W for MagSafe wireless charging and 4.5W for wired charging. Apple has seriously beefed up charging speeds for all of its iPhone models this year, which is a big relief for those of us who worried Apple would stay behind in the charging race.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Cristina Alexander
Cristina Alexander
Gaming/Mobile Writer
Cristina Alexander has been writing since 2014, from opining about pop culture on her personal blog in college to reporting…
The best iPhone 15 Pro cases in 2024: our 21 favorites
iBlason iPhone 15 Pro case sponsored

The iPhone 15 Pro is no longer a member of the latest iPhone range, thanks to the launch of the the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro at the Apple event on September 9. The new models are very desirable, and come with the newest tools for Apple Intelligence as a part of iOS 18.

However, if you're financially conscious, you may want to keep your iPhone 15 Pro instead of upgrading to the iPhone 16 version of the model right away, we got a list of phone cases for you to pick from to ensure your phone remains in pristine condition until it's time to switch. The case options range from sleek to rugged to decorative, depending on your aesthetic. Here are the 21 best phone cases for your iPhone 15 Pro, handpicked by us.

Read more
Does the Apple iPhone 16 have a headphone jack?
iPhone 16 models on display at Apple Park.

The new Apple iPhone 16 range features four new models with a lot to offer. Not only do the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max all have new and powerful processors, but Apple has slimmed down the display bezels, made a few small design tweaks, and added AI smarts for all four phones. But the phones have suffered some criticism too, including for having 60Hz screens on the two cheaper models.

A faster processor is nothing out of the ordinary for a generation-over-generation update, and the same goes for the return of a physical shutter button. But does the iPhone 16 range continue a tradition of a  hardware choice that gained steam in 2021? Does the new iPhone 16 range have a headphone jack?
The iPhone 16 misses out on the headphone jack
Unless you’ve been holding on to a really old Apple smartphone, you already know the headphone jack situation. The latest phones from Apple don’t make any changes in that regard. So, yeah, you'll pay at least $799 for the new iPhone and still won’t get a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Read more
Is the Apple iPhone 16 waterproof?
The white titanium iPhone 16 Pro showing the back glass and display.

There's a lot of exciting news in the iPhone world, especially with the announcement and upcoming launch of the iPhone 16 lineup. The Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max all feature incredible new features, Apple Intelligence, and so much more, with years of support promised to the user base.

On the other hand, no matter how powerful a device is, it needs to physically last long enough to be useful. If your phone gives up the ghost the first time you make a phone call on a rainy day, it isn't much good. So then, is the iPhone 16 and all its variants waterproof?
Is the iPhone 16 waterproof?

Read more