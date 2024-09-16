Does the Apple iPhone 16 have MagSafe?

MagSafe has been part of Apple’s iPhone line since the release of the iPhone 12 in 2020, giving users the ability to charge their phones wirelessly and quickly. Now that the Apple iPhone 16 has finally been revealed, questions about whether MagSafe is available on the new model and its more powerful siblings — the iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max — are inevitable.

Lucky for you, we put this helpful guide together to give you the answer regarding MagSafe compatibility for the iPhone 16. Let’s dive in.

Recommended Videos

Does the iPhone 16 have MagSafe?

The iPhone 16 won’t be available to the public until September 20. If you’re going into the market for a new iPhone by then, you might expect this new model to have the MagSafe feature. As you read this, you probably ask yourself, “Does the iPhone 16 have MagSafe?”

Like its predecessors, the answer is a resounding yes; the iPhone 16 supports MagSafe and wireless charging capabilities. However, the speed at which MagSafe chargers fuel your phone depends on the model you get. They’ll allow you to charge the base iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus at 25-watt speeds. If you get the iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max, you’ll enjoy the privilege of charging your phone at 30W speeds. They all have Qi2 and Qi wireless charging support.

Either way, MagSafe will ensure your phone’s battery receives fast charging, assuming the back of your phone is perfectly aligned with the ring inside your MagSafe charger. We have some great MagSafe chargers and accessories to help you do that. Here are some of our favorites for you to try.

Other charging methods

If MagSafe wireless charging isn’t your style, you can still use the USB-C port to charge your iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro. Apple doesn’t officially dixclose its phones’ charging rates, but it does claim a 50% charge in 30 minutes across the board, which puts it about equal with what you’ll get from your MagSafe charger.

To put these speeds into perspective, the iPhone 15’s MagSafe charging speeds are capped at 15W, whereas wired charging is at 4.5W speeds. The charging speeds for the iPhone 15 Pro are the same, with 15W for MagSafe wireless charging and 4.5W for wired charging. Apple has seriously beefed up charging speeds for all of its iPhone models this year, which is a big relief for those of us who worried Apple would stay behind in the charging race.