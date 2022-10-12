 Skip to main content
Does the Pixel 7 Pro have a curved screen?

Cristina Alexander
The major selling point of any new phone is its design — specifically, its screen design. Compared to the standard Google Pixel 7 model, the Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a resolution of 3120 x 1400 pixels, and tough protection on the front as well as the back of the phone thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Google Pixel 7 Pro.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

In our comparison of the two new smartphones, we declared the Pixel 7 Pro victorious over the Pixel 7, despite having most of the same features, but the quality of the screen sold itself just as much as it sold its overall size. It allows videos to play in beautiful 4K with a resolution of 1080p at 60 frames per second (fps) all while the phone is running at 12GB of RAM. However, there’s still the matter of the phone’s external screen design — particularly if it still carries a curved screen just like the Pixel 6 Pro.

Does the Google Pixel 7 Pro have curved sides?

Yes, the Google Pixel 7 Pro has curved edges. Whether you liked that feature or not, it still does, but Google tweaked it in a way you might like.

The Pixel 7 Pro’s curves are less drastic than those of its predecessor. The Google Pixel 6 Pro had curved edges on each side that gave it a sort of waterfall effect — think of the Horseshoe Falls side of Niagara Falls — which made it a double-edged sword. The extremely curved edges made the Pixel 6 Pro the most stylish phone in the Google Pixel Pro series, but that design was flawed because it caused problems with palm rejection, making it extremely difficult for some people to hold onto without dropping it and breaking the screen.

Google allowed the Pixel 7 Pro to retain the curved screen, but it redesigned them in such a way that they’re as intense as the Pixel 6 Pro. It might be a nuisance to people who weren’t fond of the Pixel 6 Pro’s curves, but the slimmed-down curves on the Pixel 7 Pro allow for a little more stability in consumers’ hands. This is important whether they’re gripping the phone tight in their fist or holding onto the corners to take pictures and selfies. The curves may have improved, but they haven’t made it flat enough for a screen protector.

If a curved screen is a deal-breaker for you, well, maybe skip the Pixel 7 Pro. Thankfully, you don’t have to avoid Google’s latest range altogether, as the Pixel 7 has a flat screen you can take advantage of. With a flat screen, you can be less worried about palm rejection and the other downfalls of curved screens, even if it does mean your smartphone is a little less elegant looking at a result.

