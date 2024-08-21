 Skip to main content
Does the Google Pixel 9 have a good camera? Here are the first photos I took with it

By
Someone holding a Pixel 9 taking a photo.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Made by Google August event has come and gone, and a whole slate of new Pixel products came with it. I had the opportunity to go out to Mountain View, California, for the event, and with that came the opportunity to test out the new Google Pixel 9.

One of the things I do most with any smartphone is take photos, so I was eager to put the Pixel 9 through its paces. While I still need some extra time with the Pixel 9 before I share my full review, here are some examples of how Google upgraded the cameras on the base model Pixel 9 this year.

What are the Pixel 9 camera upgrades?

The Google Pixel 9 sitting upright.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Before we dive into the photos, let’s discuss Google’s camera improvements this year. The previous Google Pixel 8 had a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, a 12MP ultrawide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 126-degree field of view (FOV), and a 10.5MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. In other words, pretty standard stuff.

This year, however, Google gave the Pixel 9 very worthy upgrades. The main camera is still 50MP but has an f/1.68 aperture and an 82-degree FOV. There is also a 48MP ultrawide lens with an f/1.7 aperture and a 123-degree FOV. The selfie camera remains at 10.5MP with an f/2.2 aperture, but Google did add autofocus, which was previously missing.

The numbers are impressive, but how do they hold up in real-world testing? Let’s take a look.

The main camera is as reliable as ever

A close-up photo of the camera on the Google Pixel 9.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Though I’m primarily an iPhone user, I have found Pixel phones to be one of my favorites because of the stock Android experience. The Pixel 9 hardware seems exceptional this year. Overall, I have had great experiences with Pixel cameras, as it’s really hard to take a bad photo with one.

I snapped some photos with the Pixel 9 around the Google Bay View campus and the main Googleplex buildings. Though the sunlight was quite harsh at the time (around 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.), the Pixel 9 made colors pop and appear vibrant without being overbearing. I can’t say that for some of the same photos I took with my iPhone 15 Pro, which appeared darker and underexposed.

With the Pixel 9, I think the photos came out nicely balanced in terms of color and details. I did notice that the iPhone’s contrast levels can help make finer details show up, but for the most part, the Pixel 9’s 50MP wide camera is good. Images you take with it are detailed, and the colors pop enough to share on social media. It’s a good middle ground between the harshness of iPhone images and the overly saturated Samsung photos.

Ultrawide and selfie camera samples

Wintergreen Pixel 9 with a Google "G" logo sign behind it.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

I was excited when I first heard that the Pixel 9 would be getting a 48MP ultrawide camera this year. I had used the OnePlus 12 earlier this year and was thoroughly impressed with the results of its 48MP ultrawide lens, especially when I compared it to some big competitors.

Ultrawide shot of lake at Google Bay View.
Ultrawide camera Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 9 benefits from the upgraded ultrawide lens, as the ultrawide shots have good color balance and more details than before. Of course, the details are a bit soft if you zoom in and scrutinize, but it’s still a big improvement from the Pixel 8’s 12MP ultrawide shooter.

Selfie at glass sculpture at Apple Park Visitor Center.
Selfie camera Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Google also improved the selfie camera on the Pixel 9, but only by adding autofocus. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL got the big selfie camera upgrade with the new 42MP lens. For the Pixel 9, we still only have a 10.5MP selfie camera. The FOV is improved, however, as it is now 95 degrees, allowing you to fit more of the scene into a selfie. This is great for big group selfies.

I only took a quick selfie with my Pixel 9 while checking out the glass sculptures at the Apple Park Visitor Center. It’s OK for a quick selfie, but you can definitely see that the details are a bit muddled with the background.

The Pixel 9 is off to a great start

Someone holding a Pixel 9 using the Camera app.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

For those who don’t mind missing out on a telephoto lens, the Pixel 9 is shaping up to be an excellent smartphone. I love the new hardware design; it feels much more modern and sleek. With the Tensor G4 chip and 12GB RAM, the Pixel 9 should be quite a powerhouse despite being the base model.

The Pixel line has always been reliable at taking good photos, and that continues with the Pixel 9 series. With the new upgraded 48MP ultrawide camera joining the 50MP main camera, the Pixel 9 can take some really lovely photos. Plus, the Pixel 9 comes in that beautiful Peony color, the best pink shade I’ve seen on a phone yet.

Stay tuned for our full review of the Pixel 9 coming soon.

