Does the Google Pixel 9a come with a charger? Here’s what’s in the box

A woman holding a purple Google Pixel 9a.
Google

After much speculation in recent months, the Google Pixel 9a has finally been announced. Google’s Pixel A series is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable Android smartphone at a lower price point, and the latest model follows this trend. While it is undeniably part of the Google Pixel 9 series, it has fewer features than its higher-end counterparts.

One question you might have when considering the Pixel 9a is whether it comes with a charger. We’ve got the answer

The Pixel 9a does not come with a charger.

The short answer is that the Pixel 9a does not have a charger. This has become common practice for most smartphones today, including other models in the Pixel 9 series, like the Pixel 9 Pro. While this may be disappointing, it’s not surprising.

The Pixel 9a supports charging speeds of up to 23W, which are relatively slow compared to other devices on the market. However, this speed should be adequate for a decent charge, even if the phone is plugged in for a short time. To optimize the 9a’s battery performance, it is recommended to use a charging adapter that supports at least 23W.

If you don’t have a charging brick available, there’s no need to worry; the Pixel 9a also supports wireless charging. While convenient, wireless charging is slower at 7.5W. Nonetheless, it can help users get the most out of the 9a’s battery.

What’s in the Pixel 9a’s box?

Although the Pixel 9a does not include a charger in the box, it includes a helpful accessory: a USB-C cable. To start charging, you’ll just need an existing (or new) adapter.

Fortunately, USB-C wall adapters are widely available. If you own a smartphone from the past several years that is not an iPhone, your existing charging block should be compatible with the Pixel 9a.

About the Google Pixel 9a

The Google Pixel 9a  represents a pleasant update to Google’s A-series. This mid-range smartphone aims to deliver value by incorporating features from the flagship Pixel 9 series at a more accessible price point.

A notable aspect of the Pixel 9a is its use of Google’s TensoGoogle’sp, which enhances its AI capabilities and overall performance. The phone features a redesigned camera module, moving away from the traditional camera bar.

Additionally, the device includes an improved display, a more robust battery, and enhanced camera features, such as AI-powered photography tools. With a focus on user experience, the Pixel 9a seeks to appeal to those looking for a feature-rich smartphone at a competitive price.

