 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Does the iPhone 6e have a microSD card slot?

By
A group of iPhone 16e phones arranged in a pattern.
Apple

Apple has unveiled the all-new iPhone 6e, a new $599 replacement for the iPhone SE line. The spiritual successor to the iPhone SE introduces several changes to the iPhone SE, including an OLED panel and Face ID, while jettisoning the Touch ID Home button and more prominent bezels.

Apple has long resisted certain hardware trends in the smartphone industry, and one of the most consistent omissions in its devices is expandable storage. Whether you’re considering a high-end iPhone or an entry-level model like the iPhone SE,  your storage options consistently remain limited to what Apple provides out of the box. So, does the iPhone 6e break this trend and offer a microSD card slot?

Recommended Videos

Is there a microSD slot in the iPhone 6e?

If you were hoping to expand the storage of the iPhone 6e with a microSD card, you’re out of luck. Just like every iPhone before it, the iPhone 6e does not include a microSD card slot. Apple has never included expandable storage in any of its smartphones, and the iPhone 6e is no exception.

Related

Instead, Apple offers its usual range of storage options, starting at 128GB for $599, with 256FB and 512GB options for $699 and $899 for those who need more space. If you tend to store a lot of photos, videos, and apps, you’ll need to choose a model with enough storage at the time of purchase, as there’s no way to add more later.

Why doesn’t Apple include a microSD card slot?

There are a few reasons Apple has never embraced microSD cards. First, Apple prefers to keep tight control over its hardware and software experiences. Limiting your storage to the various internal options available means Apple can ensure consistent performance without having to worry about the potential speed and reliability issues that can come with third-party microSD cards.

Another reason is Apple’s emphasis on iCloud and its ecosystem. The company encourages iPhone users to use its cloud storage service, iCloud, to store files, photos, and backups rather than expanding physical storage. This is a great way to keep users relying on Apple’s services and it also means potentially buying another iPhone later for more space.

What about iCloud storage?

If you’re concerned about running out of storage on your iPhone 6e, Apple’s iCloud offers ways to expand it for a fee each month, depending on how much you need. Plus, there are ways you can save space by doing a bit of housekeeping. With iCloud Photos, enabling the Optimize iPhone Storage feature means that only smaller, space-saving versions of your images and videos are stored on your device. The full-resolution originals are safely kept in iCloud and can be accessed whenever you need them with a tap, so you in turn save yourself a bit of time and money.

For the rest of your files, iCloud Drive lets you store things in the cloud, which means less on-device clutter. Apple’s cloud storage system also supports offloading unused apps, so you can take them off of your phone while keeping your personal data. If you need an offloaded app again, reinstalling it restores all associated information so you can free up space without losing all the important data attached to it.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Brittany Vincent
Brittany Vincent
Contributor
Brittany Vincent has covered gaming, anime, tech, and entertainment for over a decade. When she’s not writing, she’s…
The Apple iPhone 16e is here, and it’s everything we hoped for
A press image of the iPhone 16e.

Apple has launched the iPhone 16e, and if you’ve been looking out for a cost-effective way to get into iPhone ownership, it should probably be at the top of your list. The phone has been rumored, leaked, and discussed for years under the name of the iPhone SE 4, but now we have all the official details to help you decide if this should be your next iPhone.

Lets go through what to expect from the new iPhone 16e. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen, which is the same as fitted to the iPhone 16 (and the iPhone 14, and iPhone 15), with Apple’s protective Ceramic Shield over it, encased in an aluminum frame with a glass rear panel. At the top of the screen is the familiar notch, housing Apple’s TrueDepth camera for FaceID. There's no Dynamic Island though, and the old Touch ID fingerprint scanner on the iPhone SE (2022) is also long gone. Inside is the Apple A18 processor, just like the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, but it's made unique by being the first with Apple's own in-house developed modem called the C1. The phone also incorporates the same 16-core Neural Engine as other 16 series models too, so it supports the latest iOS 18 software along with Apple Intelligence AI features. These include the Image Playground app, Writing Tools, image editing with Clean Up, and plenty more.

Read more
iPhone 17 Pro might add a charging trick that fixes iPhone 12’s folly
Scosche MagicMount without MagSafe Charger fitted.

The iPhone 17 Pro will bring a more versatile flavor of wireless charging. One that not only allows topping up the phone’s internal battery pack, but will also allow accessories — such as earbuds, smartwatches, or even another iPhone — to draw power in wireless mode.

As per a fresh leak coming out of China, the iPhone 17 Pro will be able to charge other devices via reverse wireless power transfer. If the rumor turns out to be true, Apple would essentially fix an oversight that it hasn’t addressed across its smartphone portfolio launched within the past half a decade.

Read more
The iPhone 17 might keep this existing iPhone 16 Pro spec
A person holding the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Take a good, long look at the iPhone 16 Pro display, because that's the same panel Apple is using for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air. This means the iPhone 17 already has a leg up on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which still uses the older M13 panel versus the M14 OLED panel used by the iPhone 16 Pro.

The M14 OLED improves brightness by 30% compared to the M13 panel, according to known leaker Digital Chat Station. He shared the information in a post on Weibo, and though it was sparse on details, the news gives us a better idea of what to expect from Apple's next generation of phones. If the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air both use the M14 OLED panel, then the Pro and Pro Max models could potentially receive an upgraded panel.

Read more