Does the Motorola Razr 2024 have wireless charging?

The Motorola Razr 2024 is officially out just in time for the summer, giving you two new folding phones to compete with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. There are technically two models: the base Motorola Razr 2024 and the higher-tier Motorola Razr Plus 2024, each with some variation in specs and design.

Now, you might be wondering if both phones come with premium features like wireless charging. The good news is that the answer is yes, though there are some caveats we’ll explore below.

Does the Razr 2024 have wireless charging?

Yes, the Razr 2024 has wireless charging, just like the Razr 2023. With its 4,200mAh battery, it’s capable of doing 15W wireless charging and 30W wired charging. Notably, it’s missing reverse wireless charging, which is a feature that’s only available on the higher-end Razr 2024 Plus.

Other specs for the Motorola Razr 2024 include a 3.6-inch pOLED cover screen display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1,700 nits of peak brightness. For the main screen, you get a 6.9-inch 1080p pOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, there’s a MediaTek Dimensity 7300x processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 50-megapixel primary camera, 13MP ultrawide, and 32MP selfie camera. The phone runs Android 14 and will cost you around $700.

Does the Razr Plus 2024 have wireless charging?

Yes, the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 comes with wireless charging. With the 4,000mAh battery, you get 15W wireless charging, just like the base model, and faster 45W wired charging.

Notably, the Razr Plus 2024 is the only model with 5W reverse wireless charging, allowing it to double as a wireless charging pad to top up things like wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and other less demanding devices. While, in theory, it could help top up other phones, 5W is a pretty slow speed, so it’ll take a long time. In that case, you’re better off plugging in or using a fast wireless charger.

Oddly, the 4,000mAh battery is actually smaller than the 4,200mAh one on the base Razr, which doesn’t support wireless charging. It’s an unusual choice, especially given that the Razr Plus 2024 also has a larger and more demanding cover screen and a higher refresh main screen.

In terms of other specs, the Razr Plus 2024 comes with a larger 4-inch pOLED cover screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and 2,400 nits of peak brightness. It has a 6.9-inch 1080p pOLED main screen with a matching 165Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor under the hood, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. It comes with a 50MP main, 50MP telephoto, and 32MP selfie camera. It comes running Android 14 out of the box, and it will cost you about $1,000.