OnePlus phones usually have very fast wired charging, but does the OnePlus 11 also have wireless charging? It’s a common feature on most smartphones today and one that can add a great deal of convenience during the daily use of a device.

Your phone is running low on battery, you need to charge it, but you don’t want to fiddle with pesky cables. If your device supports wireless charging, you don’t need to! Just plop it down on a charging stand or pad, and the battery fills up without you ever needing to touch a wire. It’s a huge convenience on the best phones in 2023 — but is this true of the OnePlus 11?

The OnePlus 11 does not have wireless charging

Unfortunately, the OnePlus 11 does not have wireless charging, which some will see as a downside when comparing it to the competition. Before we get into that, let’s talk about the charging system it does use.

The OnePlus 11 uses the proprietary SuperVOOC wired fast charging system, and you get the charging block and USB Type-C cable in the box with the phone. In the U.S., it’s an 80W SuperVOOC charger and is expected to charge the 5,000mAh battery from 1% to 70% in 15 minutes, and 1% to 100% in about 25 minutes. In the U.K. and elsewhere, you get a 100W SuperVOOC charger with the OnePlus 11, but don’t expect the charging time to be drastically reduced. OnePlus still quotes the same 15 minutes to 70%, and 25 minutes to full.

A closer look at the OnePlus 11’s battery trick

There is some interesting battery technology inside the OnePlus 11 too. OnePlus’s Battery Health Engine (BHE) uses both software algorithms and an improved electrolyte formula inside the battery to increase its longevity, and ensure that fast charging speed is still possible in the future. The company expects the battery to stay healthy for at least three years.

Additionally, the charging system has a safety system that monitors temperatures across all components, plus it has passed pressure and drop tests, which has resulted in the OnePlus 11 receiving a certificate for Safe Charging and Use from TÜV Rheinland.

The safe and fast wired charging is OnePlus’s justification for not including wireless charging on the OnePlus 11, saying that because it fully charges so quickly, few will miss wireless charging as there is little need to keep it “topped up.” However, wireless charging is standard on most of the OnePlus 11’s rivals, with the iPhone 14, Pixel 7, and Galaxy S22 all offering the feature.

That’s great, but remember that none of those rivals have wired charging speeds that get anywhere close to the OnePlus 11. Don’t dismiss the OnePlus 11 because it doesn’t have wireless charging; instead, we recommend thinking about how you use and charge your phone each day before making a decision. The faster wired-charging speed may end up being a game changer for you.

