Does the OnePlus 13 have an IR blaster?

The OnePlus 13 has made its international debut after launching earlier in its home country of China. The new smartphone offers an excellent camera system, impressive battery life, and a fresh design. But does it include an IR blaster? How about on the OnePlus 13R? It’s time to find out.

Is there an IR blaster on the OnePlus 13?

Yes, the OnePlus 13 has an IR (infrared) blaster. This feature allows users to use their smartphone as a remote control for various compatible devices, such as TVs, air conditioners, sound systems, and set-top boxes. This capability is particularly advantageous for those who prefer a streamlined approach to managing multiple gadgets from a single device.

Including an IR blaster is a thoughtful addition, especially considering this feature has become increasingly rare in many modern smartphones. It’s a nod to versatility and user convenience, allowing for easy control of appliances without needing to search for dedicated remotes. This functionality was also present in the OnePlus 12, showcasing the brand’s commitment to maintaining valuable features that enhance user experience. With the OnePlus 13, you can enjoy the convenience of managing your home entertainment setup with just a few taps, making it a versatile tool for everyday living.

What about the OnePlus 13R?

The OnePlus 13R also includes an IR blaster. The phone, released alongside the OnePlus 13, includes many of the same features as the flagship devices, but for less. The fact that OnePlus made sure to include the humble IR blaster in a more budget-friendly device is admirable.

What does an IR blaster do?

An IR blaster emits infrared light signals to control various electronics, functioning similarly to a traditional remote control. It allows you to transform your phones into universal remotes. Essentially, the IR blaster converts digital commands from the phone into infrared signals that supported devices can recognize. This consolidation lets you manage multiple remotes with just one device, providing convenience and the potential for smart home integration.

The OnePlus 13 is powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a performance powerhouse capable of efficiently handling demanding tasks and games. The phone features a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Its camera system, co-developed with Hasselblad, includes a 50-megapixel main, 50MP wide-angle, and 50MP telephoto camera. On the front, there is a 32MP camera.

The OnePlus 13 also has a long-lasting 6,000mAh battery with super-fast charging support, ensuring you can stay connected throughout the day. It runs on OxygenOS 15, which is based on Android 15. The new phone is available in Midnight Ocean, Arctic Dawn, and Black Eclipse.