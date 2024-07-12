 Skip to main content
Does the Samsung Galaxy Ring work with the iPhone?

By
The side of the Samsung Galaxy Ring.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung has unveiled its newest product, the Samsung Galaxy Ring. While we mostly see iterative updates to Samsung’s lineup of phones and smartwatches, the Galaxy Ring is a brand new product category for Samsung, and that’s a big deal.

Smart rings have become more popular in recent years as an alternative or complement to existing wearables, such as the Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch. The leading player in the smart ring market has been the Oura Ring, but that may be changing soon now that Samsung has entered the fray with the Galaxy Ring.

But one big question remains: Can an iPhone user use the Galaxy Ring?

Does the Galaxy Ring work with the iPhone?

A person wearing the Samsung Galaxy Ring and the Oura Ring.
The Oura Ring (left) and Samsung Galaxy Ring Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Unfortunately, if you are an iPhone user, you won’t be able to use the Galaxy Ring with the iPhone. Though this is a disappointing decision, it’s not all that surprising.

Both Apple and Samsung are very similar to each other in terms of having their own exclusive ecosystems. After all, an Apple Watch can’t be used with any other device besides an iPhone, and now the Galaxy Ring, in addition to the Galaxy Watch, can’t be used with an iPhone.

So, if you were hoping to get a Galaxy Ring and use it with your iPhone, you’re out of luck. If you are really interested in trying out a smart ring with your iPhone, you could consider the Oura Ring or a similar alternative. You just have to sit the Galaxy Ring out.

Does the Galaxy Ring work with any Android phone?

The Samsung Galaxy Ring in its charging case.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Despite the name, the Galaxy Ring can actually be used with any Android phone and is not limited to just Samsung Galaxy devices. As long as the Android phone can get the Samsung Health app on it, you can use the Galaxy Ring.

However, some exclusive features of the Galaxy Ring are only available on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, such as the Galaxy S24 series or the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6. Health features like Energy Score and Wellness Tips work on any Android phone, but the pinch gesture to control your phone’s camera and/or alarm only works with a paired Samsung phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is available in three colors: Titanium Black (matte), Titanium Silver (matte), and Titanium Gold (glossy). We saw all of them during our Galaxy Ring hands-on, and they look great in person. Preorders are open now, the Ring will be available beginning July 24 in nine sizes (5 to 13), and it costs $400 with no subscription fee.

