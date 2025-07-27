This is the best thing about the official Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is now available for general sale, and after two weeks with it, I’ve found that it’s the best foldable device for most people.

Our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review delves into more detail, but Samsung’s latest foldable introduces significant changes with a stunning new design, an ultra-thin body, and a 200MP main camera. The camera has proven to be as good as the Galaxy S25 Ultra when not zooming, although the 3x telephoto is just as capable as Samsung’s imaging flagship.

The design has proven to be a significant draw, and the responses from 30 people we showed the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to demonstrate that Samsung excelled with these design changes.

With the new ultra-thin body, you may be thinking about protecting it with a case. Yet, the official Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases lack coverage for the front display, with Samsung also offering a non-glass film screen protector for the front. Something else that I discovered? Every official Galaxy Z Fold 7 case has one key advantage.

Why you’ll want the Galaxy Z Fold 7 anti-reflecting film

I confess, I don’t usually use screen protectors on phones, mostly because I change them so frequently that acquiring and applying them seems futile, especially as many will end up in a drawer.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is different: like the Oppo Find N5, Razr Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 7, I have no plans to put this down, so protecting the front screen is fairly important, especially as I sometimes carry it in a crowded pocket. Yet, I don’t want anything that’ll impact the front screen experience, and I’ve ruled out anything remotely thick like a Galaxy Z Fold 7 tempered glass screen protector.

The official Galaxy Z Fold 7 anti-reflecting film is a good solution as it’s thin, retains the glass-like feel, and, as a bonus, adds some of the same anti-reflecting technology that makes the Galaxy S25 Ultra a joy to use. Viewing the Cover Display outdoors is now particularly better, and the anti-reflective film also helps protect against light scratches, oils, smudges, and fingerprints.

It’s not as anti-reflective as the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s display, which features the same technology, but it enhances the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s front display even further.

Why you should buy an official Galaxy Z Fold 7 case

I’m currently testing several Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases, including the five official cases released this year, for an upcoming feature. I also ordered the anti-reflective film, although it turns out I didn’t need to, as every Samsung official case comes with the anti-reflective film and associated contents included. This means that all of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases offer excellent value for money, and more than you may think.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 anti-reflecting film, which costs $25 on its own, includes two screen protectors, an installation guide, an installation tray, a cloth and dust stickers for cleaning the screen, and a hard squeegee for applying the anti-reflecting film. That’s somewhat compelling as it is, but consider the official Galaxy Z Fold 7 clear case: it costs $50, includes a hard TPU case that’s quite sturdy, and also includes the same anti-reflecting kit.

Then there are the other official Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases. The aramid fiber case costs $100, while the grip case costs $60 and the silicon case costs $80. All three include the same screen protector kit, and the grip case has a handy grip to hold the phone with one hand, while the silicone case has a kickstand. As of the time of publishing, Samsung is offering up to 30% off all of these cases, with the clear case starting at $35.

Every phone maker should copy Samsung

I have another confession to make: I first acquired the Galaxy Z Fold 7 clear case the day after Unpacked from a local Best Buy store, and I discarded the packaging without realizing it also contained the screen protector kit. It wasn’t until the rest of the official cases arrived over the weekend that I realized my mistake.

That said, I wish Samsung had promoted this move more and that other phone makers would follow suit. First, it’s great that the official cases also include the screen protector kit, and this is a refreshing step that offers more value for money without incurring extra costs. Second, I hope that others — particularly, Apple — follow suit: a screen protector is the second purchase after a case, and it would be great to see more phone makers offer cases and screen protectors as a single bundle for their customers.