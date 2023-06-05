Don’t miss your chance to get an Apple Watch for $149

You’ll almost never see an Apple Watch included in a retailer’s smartwatch deals, so you shouldn’t miss this chance to get the 40mm version of the first-generation Apple Watch SE for a very affordable $149. That’s $130 in savings from the wearable device’s original price of $279, but you’ll need to proceed with your purchase quickly because we expect the bargain to grab the interest of a lot of shoppers. If you hesitate, stocks may be gone by the time you get back to this offer.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is in our list of the best smartwatches as the best budget smartwatch for the iPhone, but the first-generation Apple Watch SE remains a worthwhile purchase, especially for its lowered cost. The wearable device will let you take calls and reply to text messages from your wrist, and it can be used to process payments using Apple Pay. The Apple Watch SE is capable of tracking your daily activity, monitoring health metrics such as heart rate and sleeping habits, and sending out an emergency message if it detects that you took a hard fall.

In our Apple Watch SE 2 versus Apple Watch SE comparison, the smartwatches look very similar to each other with the same case sizes and display resolutions, and they also offer the same battery life and charging time. They also have the same suite of sensors for fitness-tracking purposes, and they both support watchOS 9. The second-generation model offers extra processing power, an improved accelerometer and gyroscope, and the crash detection feature, but the first-generation model will be enough for users who will consider these upgrades as minimal.

Experience what it’s like to wear an Apple Watch by taking advantage of Walmart’s $130 price cut for the 40mm model of the first-generation Apple Watch SE. It’s down to just $149 from $279, for one of the best Apple Watch deals that we’ve seen so far this year. You’ll have to hurry if you want to get the first-generation Apple Watch SE for this cheap though, as stocks will get sold out much sooner than you think.

