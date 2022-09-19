 Skip to main content
Dynamic Island on its way to all iPhones, analyst claims

Trevor Mogg
By

Apple will bring the new Dynamic Island to all of its iPhone 15 devices next year, according to well-regarded display industry analyst Ross Young.

In a tweet spotted by MacRumors on Sunday, Young said he expected the pill-shaped Dynamic Island to come to standard iPhones in 2023. It currently only appears with the premium iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, and not the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

The iPhone’s Dynamic Island garnered a lot of attention — most of it positive — when Apple unveiled it at its Far Out event earlier this month. Digital Trends’ Alex Blake described it as a “delightful surprise” and was so impressed by it that it left him feeling “a little giddy.”

So what is it exactly? Well, instead of leaving the cutout as just a simple black space housing the front camera and Face ID sensors as we’ve seen with the notch, Apple went one step further and cleverly made it an integral part of the display, designing it to transform its shape when delivering snippets of useful information.

As time goes on, it’s hoped that app developers will find a multitude of interesting or fun uses for the Dynamic Island, with one already coming up with a simple game idea based on Pong, the 1970s classic that pretty much launched the video game industry. The game, called Hit The Island, has just landed in the App Store.

It’s not really a huge surprise to hear that the Dynamic Island could be coming to Apple’s better-priced phones next year, as the company likes to trickle down new features from its premium models to its standard phones over time. Such a move would also bring a more uniformed look to its handset lineup, and help to make the most of what so far seems like a popular edition to the iPhone’s design and functionality.

On other matters, Young added that due to supply chain issues, he believed Apple would hold off adding its smooth-scrolling ProMotion technology to the standard iPhones for at least a year. ProMotion offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz instead of the standard 60Hz, bringing fluid scrolling, greater responsiveness, and smoother motion content to the display. Apple first used ProMotion for the iPad Pro in 2017 before adding it to the iPhone 13 Pro in 2021.

