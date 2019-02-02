Share

Battery brand Energizer, which has actually been making smartphones for the past few years, is set to launch 26 new models across four lines at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona.

#Energizer Mobile to reveal 26 new phones at the Mobile World Congress, including a foldable #smartphone and an 18,000 mAh-battery-smartphone???? ???? Find out what they will be: https://t.co/YeZl1OODgU pic.twitter.com/5Wmhd0nufr — Energizer Mobile (@energizermobile) January 25, 2019

Energizer will unveil new models for the Energy and Hardcase lines, which will include basic feature phones. The new Energy and Hardcase smartphones will make up a considerable portion of the 26 new models that will be showcased at the annual event.

The third line that will be featured at MWC 2019, Power Max, is also a continuation of an existing set of Energizer smartphones. Energizer Power Max smartphones carry groundbreaking batteries, which is expected of devices that carry the brand’s name. At MWC 2019, Energizer said that it will unveil a Power Max model with a whopping 18,000 mAh battery. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery.

The fourth line will likely be the one that will draw the most interest at MWC 2019. Energizer will launch the new Ultimate line, which will be made up of six premium smartphones, one of which will be a foldable device.

The Energizer Ultimate U620S Pop and U630S Pop will come with dual selfie pop-up cameras, which is the first time that such a feature will launch on smartphones. The cameras are a combination of a 16MP main camera and a 2Mp depth sensor, as previewed by GSM Arena.

The U620S Pop is the more premium model, with a 6.2-inch, 1080p+ display, and powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and 6GB of RAM. It also has a triple rear camera, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a 3,200 mAh battery.

The U630S Pop, meanwhile, will come with a 6.3-inch, 720p+ display, with a less powerful MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and 4GB RAM, but with a slightly bigger 3,500 mAh battery.

The U650S, the U620S, and the U570S were also previewed, with the three Energizer Ultimate models ditching the pop-up cameras for a teardrop notch similar to what can be seen on the OnePlus 6T.

The prices of the Energizer Ultimate phones, as well as details of the foldable smartphone, have not yet been revealed. The U620S Pop will be available in July, the U630S Pop and U620S in June, the U650S in October, and the U570S in April.