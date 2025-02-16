This affordable case fixed the worst woe of iPhone’s Camera Control

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why cases are a problem? ESR has a solution — on a budget Oh, there is more

Camera Control was the standout hardware innovation on the iPhone 16 Pro. Adding a two-stage shutter button that lets users control everything from exposure and depth to switching lenses and photographic styles was a fantastic convenience.

“I consider it a clever extra feature on the iPhone 16 that I’ll enjoy using when the time is right,” Digital Trends veteran Andy Boxall wrote in a fantastic explainer for the Camera Control. It does a lot more than just mimic the two-stage shutter on a DSLR, eclipsing them with a clever amalgamation of smartphone software.

However, a protective case quickly buries a chunk of its appeal. And trust me. You don’t want to carry your iPhone 16 Pro without a protective case. I used to live the no-case life, but the phone is not as resilient as you think, and I can say that after scuffing and roughing up my iPhone 15 Pro into a pretty bad shape despite never dropping it.

Thankfully, ESR makes a fantastic case that not only protects the iPhone 16 Pro, but also offers a clever solution to Camera Control concerns and adds a dash of kickstand versatility, as well. The best part? It costs only $25.

Why cases are a problem?

You see, the Camera Control is a tap and swipe-sensitive surface with a force sensor underneath and a capacitive layer, as well. The overall system responds to tap, press, hold, and swipe gestures. To get the best out of that, your shutter-happy index finger ideally needs to rest comfortably on the button’s sapphire crystal surface for it to comfortably register the user input.

The moment you put on a case, three problems raise their head. The ergonomics of comfortably using the Camera Control button take a cumbersome dip. The button is left exposed to the forces of nature. The cutout left for the button makes the cases look ugly.

The thicker the case, the more difficult it becomes to operate the Camera Control. I recently bought myself one of those hulking, metallic cases to protect a phone that cost me roughly $1,700 from my legendarily clumsy hands and forgetful manners. Well, the deep cutout on the metallic sides turned using the Camera Control into a frustrating chore.

You can tap on the button, but swipe gestures are impossible to execute across the capacitive surface. I have smaller-than-average hands and thin fingers, so I could at least get my fingertip to rest fully on the button’s surface. For folks with thicker fingers, it’s not easy. And as the thickness of a case increases, it becomes even more difficult to interact.

Some cases offer a sloping cutout on either end of the Camera Control button, which makes it a tad easier to execute swipe gestures. However, on protective cases with a straight cutout, or those that surround the button fully, you are in for some functional irritations.

Still think you can go commando? Here’s one unfortunate user’s account on Reddit, whose iPhone 16 Pro took a single drop and ended up with a shattered Camera Control button — despite using a case with a button guard.

ESR has a solution — on a budget

There are two kinds of smartphone buyers out there. The first class intends to hold on to their phone for at least a few years and spends well on a rough case without thinking twice about how it looks. The other category seeks a solution that doesn’t condemn their phone’s sleek looks to hell. And if it doesn’t cost a bomb, even better.

If you are looking for a case that doesn’t leave the Camera Control button unprotected, the price you pay is going to be high. Apple will have you spend a minimum of $50 for that convenience, and so will partner brands such as Otterbox and Beats hawking their ware on the Apple Store. Options from the likes of Spigen cost even more.

Enter ESR with its HaloLock Classic Hybrid case. This case offers it all, at half the asking price of what Apple asks, even lower compared to a few other brands out there. What you get with this clear case is a design that is… ahem… similar… to Apple’s own, but with a crucial distinction.

Now, if you haven’t come across ESR’s gear before, well, they balance quality and affordability pretty well. I’ve been using their iPad keyboard cases and multi-device wireless chargers for a while now, and really love their solid build as well as longevity. This iPhone 16 series case is no different.

The real gem, however, is the dedicated Camera Control button that sits almost flush with the case surface. I think they have used virtually the same stack — and the looks — of every other third-party brand that is making cases with a white camera control button.

Competitive “inspiration” aside, what matters here is the experience. And on this crucial parameter, ESR doesn’t disappoint. Single and double-tap gestures work just fine, and so do the long presses. I was a tad skeptical about the swipe gestures, but they worked flawlessly, as well.

In roughly a week’s worth of testing, I had no issues launching the camera from the Lock Screen and digging into the Camera Control shenanigans. It doesn’t feel flimsy, and there’s no undue sideways movement to it. Everything feels well put together, and so does the rest of the package.

ESR says the Camera Control cover has a triple-layer design. There’s an impact-resistant 9H tempered glass layer on the top, which is claimed to handle up to 66 lb point pressure and 256 lb surface pressure.

Underneath is a polycarbonate frame that blocks dust. Then we have a PCB core that binds a six-element capacitive layer block to register the finger gestures. The sum total is a smooth experience of interacting with the Camera Control button without having to worry about functional reliability or protecting the real thing underneath.

Oh, there is more

There are a few additional niceties that the ESR HaloLock Classic Hybrid case offers, which are an absolute necessity for any iPhone user. First, there is MagSafe support. The magnetic ring underneath is said to offer 1,500 g of holding force.

In my experience, I didn’t run into any troubles with perching my iPhone 16 Pro atop wireless charging stands or Apple’s MagSafe puck. Power transfer is unobstructed, and I didn’t run into any undue heating.

But a case is nothing without its resilience charms. This one doesn’t disappoint. There are reinforced shock-absorbing Air Guard corners that can withstand drops from up to a height of 11 feet, while the overall fit is also reassuringly snug. ESR is claiming MIL-STD-810 military-grade protection for this case.

I couldn’t independently verify the height testing, but an unexpected drop from my jeans pocket a few days ago didn’t leave any scars on my pricey as heck phone. A close call with a marble floor, but, phew!

I have used ESR’s protective cases on a variety of devices, and it has been a mainstay for my tenth-gen iPad. So far, I haven’t had any long-term complaints about their durability, and I expect the iPhone 16 Pro case to deliver a similar output.

I have also grown quite fond of the ingenious camera island protection ring, which also doubles as. nifty kickstand. Made out of zinc alloy material, this stand can prop the iPhone 16 Pro in portrait as well as landscape orientation.

While that is convenient in itself, it also keeps the camera lenses from surface contact, avoiding scratches as well as impact-related damage. However, the metallic surface gets scuffed, so there’s that aesthetic caveat. I would, however, take damage to a $25 case rather than spending hundreds of dollars to fix a cracked lens.

Overall, the ESR HaloLock Classic Hybrid Case for the iPhone 16 Pro (and its Max sibling) is an easy recommendation. It delivers practical benefits with a standout functional perk, all tied to a $25 sticker price. Go, get it!

The ESR HaloLock Classic Hybrid Case is now available, with a 10% discount for Digital Trends readers using the code ESRIP16NEW on Amazon.