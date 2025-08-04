Every iPad release in chronological order: 2010-2025

Apple’s legacy is most frequently tied to the iPhone and Mac. And to some extent, what a service-based revenue model can achieve when executed well. But there is no category where Apple has enjoyed as much dominating success as tablets.

When Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs revealed the first iPad on stage back in 2010, he questioned the concept of a “third category” of personal devices. To him, the iPad represented something “more intimate than a laptop, and so much more capable than a smartphone.”

Over a decade later, the iPad sits comfortably as a successful third category, one that can handle the fun of watching films and playing games with as much pizzazz as handling complex creative works. Look no further than iPadOS 26 to sense just how much it has evolved. Here’s a brief history of every iPad launched so far, and how it kept refining the tablet formula.

The 1st generation iPad – 2010

The one that started it all. The first iPad was a chunky slate with a metallic enclosure, thick bezels, and a 9.7-inch screen. Back then, it couldn’t handle calls, lacked a rear camera, had no concept of multitasking, or even an official keyboard accessory.

Starting at $499, Apple referred to it as “a magical and revolutionary device at an unbelievable price.” Equipped with the A4 processor, it was quite snappy at the time, and even marked the release of a dedicated SDK for developers to build tablet experiences.

Apple also released a version of the iWork package specifically for the iPad’s touch-sensitive computing approach. Back then, Apple sold the Pages, Keynote, and Numbers apps at $9.99 each, but they now come preinstalled on iPads.

“As time goes by, you’ll find many more usages and situations in which the iPad will become an indispensable part of your everyday life, not only the blank ones,” concluded Digital Trends’ review. It was not perfect back then, but a sign of great things to come.

iPad (2nd generation) – 2011

Apple called it the iPad 2. The biggest upgrade on this one was the dual-core Apple A5 chip, which doubled the performance, according to Apple. When Digital Trends went hands-on with the slate, it turned out to be more agile, especially at demanding apps such as GarageBand.

Aside from being dramatically thinner and lighter, Apple also added a rear camera into the mix, making it the first iPad to feature two cameras. “As opposed to using an iPhone or fourth-gen iPod touch, it was good to use the nearly 10-inch real estate to see who you’re talking to,” wrote Digital Trends.

Interestingly, Apple kept the price unchanged, but shipped it with a catalog of approximately 350,000 apps, a huge jump compared to the original iPad. Back then, the lack of Flash support in the Safari browser was deemed a big miss, and so was NFC support.

iPad (3rd generation) – 2012

Things started to pick up pace for the iPad when the third-generation iPad came out. It was the first to embrace the Retina display, which delivered four times more pixels than its predecessor. Apple said the new iPad offered “the highest resolution display ever seen on a mobile device with 3.1 million pixels.”

Apple also upgraded it to a quad-core A5X processor that boosted the graphics performance significantly. Another key selling point was the new 5 megapixel iSight camera that let users record full-HD videos. And let’s not forget about 4G LTE support landing on Apple’s tablet, at last.

“For the first time, the new iPad feels like the device Steve Jobs promised two years ago. This is a capable post-PC device and should usher in another great year for tablets,” concluded Digital Trends’ review of the slate.

iPad (4th generation) and iPad Mini – 2012

The big reveal at Apple’s late 2012 event was the iPad mini. “iPad mini is as thin as a pencil and as light as a pad of paper,” said Apple at launch. This one introduced a fresh design language with an aluminum enclosure and a bunch of impressive tricks.

It offered a 9.7-inch Retina display, drew power from the A5 processor, packed an iSight camera, and next-gen network hardware for improved wireless speeds. Apple put it on the shelf starting at $329 in two colors – slate and silver.

Tagging alongside the iPad mini was the fourth-generation iPad, which dialed things up a notch by landing the new A6X processor. It doubled the CPU and GPU performance compared to the A5X processor, offered wider cellular connectivity, and, for the first time, a Lightning connector. All this happened while the price remained the same.

iPad Air (1st generation) and iPad Mini 2 – 2013

In 2013, Apple launched the first iPad Air, a thinner and lighter tablet that pushed the iPad into the premium computing segment for the first time. It was thinner, lighter, featured slimmer bezels, and came equipped with the next-gen A7 processor.

The new 64-bit silicon opened the doors for OpenGL ES for enhanced gaming performance, and came equipped with the M7 motion coprocessor to enhance power efficiency. Apple said it was the lightest full-sized tablet in the world, keeping the price at $599.

It was launched alongside the second-generation iPad mini, which also shared the same A7 processor as its A7 sibling, quadrupling the CPU performance compared to its predecessor. The standout, once again, was the light form factor and the sharp 7.9-inch Multi-Touch Retina display with a higher pixel density.

iPad Air (2nd generation) and iPad Mini (3rd generation) – 2014

In 2014, Apple once again reinvented the design philosophy. The second-generation iPad Air came equipped with a fingerprint sensor within the home button, a choice that came to be known as TouchID, while also improving the camera.

At just 6.1mm across, it was the thinnest iPad Apple had ever made. It came armed with the A8X chip that offered a 2.5x improvement in graphics performance and offered a Retina display with anti-reflective coating on top.

“It’s a fantastic tablet and outshines everything else out there in almost every meaningful way,” concluded Digital Trends’ review of the slate. The third-generation iPad mini also got a fingerprint sensor and a new gold color, but not much else. “The iPad Mini 3 is an amazing tablet and an atrocious waste of money,” concluded our review.

iPad Pro (1st generation) and iPad mini (4th generation) – 2015

In 2015, Apple once again pulled a surprise by launching the iPad Pro with a massive 12.9-inch Retina Display. It was fitted with the A9X processor and Apple’s highest resolution display yet. It also marked the debut of the Apple Pencil and a keyboard for Apple’s tablet.

“As a tablet, we can confidently recommend the iPad Pro as the best big slate on the market,” said Digital Trends’ review of the slate. The big downer was the price, as the starting price was $799, but it only offered 32GB of storage.

The 4th Gen iPad mini wasn’t much of an upgrade. It stuck with the same design, offered an older A8 processor, but got a lift from iOS 9. “If you really want a small iPad and don’t mind spending money, you can’t go wrong with the Mini 4,” remarked Digital Trends’ review.

iPad Pro (9.7-inch) – 2016

Apple returned to its roots for making smaller, but power-packed devices in 2016. The result was the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. This one introduced an improved Retina display with higher brightness and the new True Tone technology for white balance adjustment.

It was powered by the A9X processor, packed a quad speaker system, an improved 12-megapixel rear camera that could shoot 4K videos, and a full suite of Lightning accessories to go with it. Notably, it brought down the price of a flagship iPad to $599 in the US.

“For its 10-inch size, it’s the most powerful, best-sounding, pinkest, and most camera-ready tablet on the market,” said Digital Trends’ review of the slate. “What it isn’t is a great bargain, or a great substitute for a good laptop.”

iPad (5th generation) — 2017

After a long gap where the Air, Pro, and mini lines grabbed all the limelight, Apple returned to the vanilla iPad, positioning it as the most affordable large-screen tablet in the brand’s portfolio. It was a smash hit.

Packing a 9.7-inch Retina display, the A9 processor, all-metal chassis, improved front and rear cameras, and Touch ID button, the fifth-generation iPad offered a lot for just $329. It was just a great return to form, and an all-around budget-friendly slate without any big misses.

“This is the everyman’s tablet. The tablet you can use to consume media and browse the web, and the tablet you can use to perform light to moderately-heavy work tasks while expecting smooth performance,” said Digital Trends’ review of the slate.

iPad Pro (10.5-inch) and iPad Pro (12.9-inch 2nd generation) — 2017

The same year, Apple made a minor revision to the iPad Pro, lifting the screen size up from 9.7 inches to 10.5 inches. This one made its debut alongside the second-generation iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch panel. The rest of the package was more or less identical across the board.

The two tablets introduced the ProMotion tech for the Retina display, which enhanced the screen refresh rate to 120Hz for improved fluidity, while the Apple Pencil was also treated to reduced input latency.

Powering the two tablets was the A10X Fusion processor, featuring six CPU cores and a dozen GPU cores. It also came equipped with a beefy OIS-enabled 12-megapixel rear camera. On the software side, these two benefited from the new Files app, a Dock with customizability, and improved multitasking.

iPad (6th generation) – 2018

Carrying forward the momentum it built with the baseline iPad, Apple released the sixth-generation variant a year later. This time around, the asking price remained identical, but the company finally enabled Apple Pencil support for its most affordable tablet.

On the outside, nothing had changed. Under the hood, Apple upgraded it to the A10 Fusion processor with an embedded M10 coprocessor. The most notable update, surprisingly, proved to be the iOS 11 software and how well it was optimized for the tablet.

“The best tablet is the iPad. Period. For $330, it can handle a variety of tasks you throw at it, has a good-looking display, and best of all works with the fantastic Pencil. It continues to be the everyman’s tablet,” concluded Digital Trends’ analysis of the iPad.

iPad Pro (11-inch) and iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 3rd generation) — 2018

Apple’s tablet team shifted gears once again in 2018 when it introduced new “Pro” tablets with a fresh design. The Touch ID button was gone, and so were the thick bezels. The new iPad Pro design embraced symmetrically thin bezels, Face ID replaced the fingerprint sensor, and the storage capacity reached 1TB.

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch flagship Apple tablets also shifted away from the Lightning connector, embraced the USB-C standard, and enabled Gigabit-tier cellular connectivity. The slates came equipped with the mighty A12X Bionic chip, packing a total of eight CPU cores in two clusters, offering a 90% gain in performance.

The new USB 3.1 Gen 2 port allowed driving up to a 5K display, while iOS 12 put RAW image editing support and the Shortcuts app on the tablet. “The new iPads are expensive, yes, but there’s so much you can do with them that they are worthwhile investments,” pointed out Digital Trends’ review.

iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad mini (5th generation), and iPad (7th generation) – 2019

In 2019, Apple once again delivered a trifecta of tablets. In the first half of the year, the iPad Air and iPad mini arrived in the market. Both tablets came equipped with the A12 Bionic processor, Gigabit-class LTE, eSIM support, and upgraded cameras.

Apple Pencil support on the iPad mini was a big draw, even though both tablets offered a Retina display with the True Tone tech onboard. Just like their design, Apple also stuck with a familiar pricing strategy, hawking the iPad Air at a base price of $499, while the iPad mini went for $399.

Later that year, Apple launched the seventh-generation entry-level iPad at an unchanged asking price of $329 in the US. This one came equipped with a slightly bigger 10.2-inch Retina Display that offered stylus support, the A10 support, and more importantly, the physical smart connector to pair with Apple’s keyboard case.

iPad Pro (11-inch and 13.9-inch), iPad (8th generation), and iPad Air (4th generation) – 2020

The year 2020 was a massive leap for the iPad family. Apple kicked off the launch spree with the iPad Pro. This one upgraded to a dual rear camera design with a new LiDAR sensor, the A12Z Bionic chip, trackpad support in iPadOS for the first time, and a new magnetic levitating keyboard.

Apple followed it up with a modest update for the eighth-generation iPad, while keeping the price locked to $329, once again.. The baseline tablet didn’t get any aesthetic overhaul, but Apple equipped it with a powerful A12 Bionic silicon that brought a Neural Engine to the entry-level iPad for the first time.

A month later, Apple introduced the flashy new iPad. Featuring a clean monolithic design inspired by the iPad Pro, the new tablet also embraced some peppy new colors, a first for Apple in a long time. To go with the massive overhaul, Apple also armed it with the A14 Bionic, its most advanced chip at the time, and a Touch ID sensor integrated withing the power button.

iPad Pro (11-inch and 13-inch), iPad (9th generation), and iPad mini (6th generation) – 2021

Apple’s hot tablet streak continued well into 2021. This time, the company decided to put a desktop-class processor, the M1 silicon, inside the iPad Pro. Support for 5G connectivity was another big draw, alongside a new Liquid Retina XDR display with mini-LED tech and Center Stage support for the front camera.

In the Fall season, Apple delivered yet another surprise with a redesigned iPad mini, which embraced the same design language as the iPad Air. It also served a bigger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, a faster A15 Bionic silicon, 5G support, and switched to a USB-C port, as well.

Alongside its pocket-sized tablet, Apple also launched the ninth-generation iPad. This one was mostly an iterative upgrade, featuring the A13 Bionic chip while keeping the rest of the package unchanged. The most notable change? Doubling the base storage to 64GB while the price remained unchanged.

iPad Air (5th generation), iPad (10th generation), and iPad Pro (11-inch and 12.9-inch) – 2022

The year 2022 marked another major shift for Apple’s tablet lineup. The iPad Air kicked off the upgrade cycle by shifting from A-series mobile processors to the desktop-tier M1 chip. Apple didn’t change the price, but still treated the tablet to an improved front camera with Center Stage support, 5G compatibility, and a faster USB-C port.

Later in the year, the entry-level iPad got its first major design overhaul in a long time. Apple treated it to the same all-metal unibody look as the iPad Air and mini, and jazzed things up by adding vibrant colors into the mix. It also shifted to a USB-C port, the A14 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel front camera, 5G support, and a higher asking price of $449.

Tagging alongside the vanilla iPad was the next-gen iPad Pro. The 2022 version was a rather modest upgrade. The major change was the new M2 processor, while on the software side, Stage Manager was the marquee addition with full external display and hover gesture for the Apple Pencil.

iPad Air (11-inch and 13-inch), iPad Pro (11-inch and 13-inch), and iPad mini (7th generation) – 2024

Apple shuffled things around in its tablet department once again in 2024. In addition to the usual 11-inch size format of the iPad Air, the company also launched a new 13-inch variant of its mid-tier tablet. Powered by the M2 processor, the tablets also shifted the front camera to portrait mode, came adorned in new shades, and also got their magnetic keyboard across both sizes.

The bigger surprise, however, was the 2024 iPad Pro refresh. This one introduced a brand new design language with the slimmest tablet chassis ever, and a new M4 processor to go with it. The OLED display was another crucial upgrade, and so was the metallic Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil Pro.

Later in the year, Apple introduced the seventh-generation iPad mini. The latest compact tablet from Apple didn’t change anything on the outside, but on the inside, it moved to the A17 Pro processor that allowed it to run the full Apple Intelligence experience. The tablet also landed support for the Apple Pencil Pro and a couple of new color options, as well.

iPad (11th generation) and iPad Air (11-inch and 13-inch) – 2025

In 2025, Apple didn’t serve any major surprises. The new entry-point iPad kept the same chassis for another year. On the positive side, Apple once again doubled the base storage capacity, landing at 128GB, without increasing the price. The tablet also got its customary year-on-year chip upgrade and kept its vibrant color palette, as well.

Simultaneously, Apple also launched the refreshed iPad Air in the familiar 11-inch and 13-inch form factors. The new mid-point tablets switched to the M3 processor, landed support for Apple’s advanced graphics architecture, and got a custom Magic Keyboard, as well.

What’s next?

Given Apple’s history and the leaks situation, there are no major surprises planned for the iPad portfolio in 2025. The iPad Pro will reportedly be getting an M5 silicon refresh and a dual front camera design, with one sensor placed alongside the horizontal and vertical edges.

On the software side, iPadOS 26 has given a macOS-inspired design makeover to the iPad’s software by introducing the menu bar, a whole new app multitasking interface, and improved tiling controls. Additionally, the Preview and Phone apps have also landed on Apple’s tablets, alongside an improved Files app.