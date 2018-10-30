Live updates: Apple’s October 30 iPad and Mac event

Share

Apple just can’t stop hitting us with new stuff — and we love it. So after the company announced it would hold an event on October 30, we began excitedly compiling rumors on what all we can expect to see. A new Macbook Air is likely in the cards, as is an update for the iPad Pro and iPad Mini range. Lovers of the Mac Mini could also see something new to get excited about, and we haven’t even mentioned the possibility of new AirPods or the AirPower wireless charger.

So despite being a year that’s seen the release of three iPhones, iOS 12, and a new iPad, there’s still a lot to get excited about. We’ve already listed the ways that you can tune in and watch Apple’s event live, but watching a livestream isn’t practical for many people. That’s why we’re running this live blog, so you can get your updates as they unfold, without having to be glued to a screen for the entire time.

So get on with what matters, while we keep an eye on the action for you. Get on with the Hoovering, accounting reports, or whatever real life has you doing. We’ve got you covered. The action kicks off at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, so keep an eye out for our live updates as they happen.

This is a developing story, please refresh the page to see updates.