Digital Trends
Mobile

Live updates: Apple’s October 30 iPad and Mac event

Mark Jansen
By
new macbook wishlist 2018 air logo

Apple just can’t stop hitting us with new stuff — and we love it. So after the company announced it would hold an event on October 30, we began excitedly compiling rumors on what all we can expect to see. A new Macbook Air is likely in the cards, as is an update for the iPad Pro and iPad Mini range. Lovers of the Mac Mini could also see something new to get excited about, and we haven’t even mentioned the possibility of new AirPods or the AirPower wireless charger.

So despite being a year that’s seen the release of three iPhones, iOS 12, and a new iPad, there’s still a lot to get excited about. We’ve already listed the ways that you can tune in and watch Apple’s event live, but watching a livestream isn’t practical for many people. That’s why we’re running this live blog, so you can get your updates as they unfold, without having to be glued to a screen for the entire time.

So get on with what matters, while we keep an eye on the action for you. Get on with the Hoovering, accounting reports, or whatever real life has you doing. We’ve got you covered. The action kicks off at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, so keep an eye out for our live updates as they happen.

This is a developing story, please refresh the page to see updates.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iOS 12 features
Apple MacBook-review-lid
Computing

More reports predict a new MacBook to be announced today. Will it come true?

Whether it's called the MacBook Air or just the MacBook, Apple is highly rumored to introduce a new, affordable laptop in 2018. We discuss reports about upgrading displays, processors, sign-in features, and more.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
how to install fonts on a Mac
Mobile

Apple may show off up to three new desktop iMacs on October 30

Apple has sprung a surprise event on us, even though this year has seen loads of new Apple releases. So what's left to come? Quite a lot as it turns out. Here's what to expect from Apple's October 30 event.
Posted By Mark Jansen
dt daily 10 29 18 episode 5 4 poster for 5854888647001
DT Daily

DT Daily: New Apple gadgets, TwitchCon memories, the dangers of Instagram

On the latest episode of DT Daily, Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner explored the biggest stories from the world of tech. Among the highlights were rumors about Apple's upcoming products and a sad tale of an Instagram post gone wrong.
Posted By Will Nicol
Apple Event September 2018
Computing

Here’s how to watch Apple’s October 30 Mac and iPad event

Apple may have just started shipping the iPhone XR to the masses, but technology doesn't slow down ... and the next Apple event is about to take place. Here's where you can watch Apple's October 30 event for yourself.
Posted By Christian de Looper
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

The OnePlus 6T is a flagship for less -- and it's half off from T-Mobile

The new OnePlus 6T continues OnePlus's tradition, coming with flagship power, camera performance, and the gorgeous design you want -- but for under $600. Here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus 6T.
Posted By Mark Jansen
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

OnePlus 6T vs. OnePlus 6 vs. OnePlus 5T vs. OnePlus 5: Should you upgrade?

The OnePlus 6T is an attractive smartphone with high-end specs and a tempting price, but how does it measure up against the last few OnePlus phones? That's what we're here to find out as we compare the 6T to the OnePlus 6, 5T, and 5.
Posted By Simon Hill
OnePlus 6 Main
Mobile

The OnePlus 6's Nightscape mode will make low-light photos a whole lot better

The OnePlus 6 has flagship-tier specs and a design to rival plenty of other 2018 flagship phones. It's powerful, beautiful, and very well priced. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Mark Jansen
apple event poll september 2017 topics feature
Apple

Apple October 2018 Event Coverage

We've seen three new iPhones and an Apple Watch from Apple this year, but the company has one more event left before 2018 comes to a close. On October 30 in Brooklyn, New York City, Apple will take the wraps off new devices, heavily rumored…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Nokia 7.1 front
Mobile

The Nokia 7.1, a nearly perfect budget phone, is now available for purchase

Nokia is releasing the Nokia 7.1, a midrange machine with solid specs, an all-new display, and a great new design. Nokia is also finally returning to the U.S. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Mark Jansen
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

OnePlus 6T vs. Galaxy S9: Can the Flagship Killer claim another victim?

The OnePlus 6T has been revealed, and it has a stunning new design, Android 9.0 Pie, and tweaked innards. But can the OnePlus 6T take retain the Flagship Killer title by taking down the Samsung Galaxy S9?
Posted By Mark Jansen
Mobile

Google brings AR cats to Pixel camera's Playground for National Cat Day

Google's latest flagships, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, are now official and we have all the details from the October 9 event in New York City and Paris. Here's everything we know about the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
Posted By Simon Hill
iOS 12
Mobile

Apple's iOS 12.1 brings Group FaceTime, a bunch of emoji, and more

After months of betas, the final version of iOS 12 is here to download. The latest OS comes along with tons of new capabilities, from grouped notifications to Siri Shortcuts. Here are all the features you'll find in iOS 12.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
HTC Dream / T-Mobile G1 / HTC G1 - The first android phone
Mobile

A look back at the first Android phone, 10 years later

Android's first device was a chunky little slider phone that had poor battery life, but even so, it showed potential. Ten years later, we look back at the mobile phone that started Android's steady march to dominate the mobile market.
Posted By Rose Behar
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

The OnePlus 6T has a secret weapon, and it’s not what you think

The OnePlus 6T is here, and no, the under-glass fingerprint sensor is not the killer feature. The spotlight is how the phone is now available straight through T-Mobile, and it also works on Verizon.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu